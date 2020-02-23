Get Domain and Web Hosting Services in India from WebHostingPad.in

Kochi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2020 -- WebHostingPad.in was formed in the year 2005 with a team of very successful and proven industry veterans that are intent on delivering the best value in web hosting. With the growing need for affordable hosting, the company set out to deliver the best web hosting at a price where everyone can afford to have their piece of the world wide web. WebHostingPad.in remains committed to providing the best value in Internet hosting by providing a safe, reliable, and efficient process to create an Internet presence, all with a price structure driven by profit.



"At WebHostingPad.in, we are driven by integrity. We treat all our customers with respect and strive to offer them the best value, whether it's a new customer trying to find their first web hosting provider or their 50th, we do our best to provide exceptional service to the clients," said the company spokesperson. "We don't work with confusing terms in an attempt to sell services that don't exist. We aim to ensure customers are happy with our hosting services, and that begins with us, ensuring they understand every aspect of our services."



WebHostingPad.in makes it easy for clients to purchase a domain name and choose a hosting plan. Customers can choose either the Essential Plan or Essential Plan Plus and get cheapest hosting plans in India. The Essential Plan Plus costs per month and has myriad features including 20GB hosting space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited websites, a free SSL certificate, unlimited domain features, unlimited email features, 2x computer power, free premium backup service, a secure shell activation and more.



"Potential clients searching for best WordPress Hosting in India can find the same when they partner with us," commented the company spokesperson. "At WebHostingPad.in, we have, over the years, been assisting individuals build WordPress websites on hosting plans that work great with their budgets. Their powerful hosting platforms feature everything one needs to create a great website (unlimited space & bandwidth, 99% uptime, 1-click WordPress, and a free domain) with the least hassles."



Buy cheapest domain in India with WebHostingPad. Starting as a small business with a couple of servers and big dreams, the company has grown over the years. The sole goal has been to provide the very best hosting experience in India at affordable prices to everyone. Fast speed, security, and friendly support are topmost priorities aiming at making the client move from dream to domain. Included in the cheap areas are free Solid-State Drive Technology and Free cPanel on all plans.



About WebHostingPad.in

WebHostingPad.in strives to offer the best web hosting at a friendly price where potential customers can afford the growing need for affordable hosting. WebHostingPad.in remains dedicated to providing the best value in Internet hosting by providing a safe, reliable, and efficient process of web hosting. The company's staff determine the price structure by considering the worth of the excellent quality backed services the company offers.