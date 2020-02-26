Get Domain and WordPress Hosting Services in India from WebHostingPad.in

Kochi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- WebHostingPad.in helps its customers build a WordPress website on a hosting plan that works with their budget. Their powerful WordPress hosting platform comes with everything to make a website high such as 99% uptime, unlimited space, and bandwidth. Clients are urged to buy their essential plan, which has plenty to offer, but for more speed, power, and extras, clients are recommended to purchase their essential plan plus. The basic plan is an affordable plan that has everything needed in a website such as free WordPress, email included and being hosted on fast and reliable Indian based servers. The essential program plus on the other hand, offers powerful and lightning-fast speed and comes with a premium back up service, free SSL and is hosted on the latest server technology.



"We strive to remain a leader in the web hosting industry," commented the company spokesperson. "For over a decade, we have established our brand in the industry through the delivery of quality backed web hosting services. We adopt a cost-effective mode of service delivery, which enables us to charge a reasonable price for all our services. Those looking for where to buy Linux web hosting in India can find solace in us. We believe that our clients' websites are vital to their businesses, and we make it our business to provide them with the best services."



Clients looking to get cheap WordPress hosting in India will not look for any other company other than WebHostingPad. The service provider has evolved tremendously over the years. Currently, it owns hundreds of servers that host millions of their client's websites; it offers top quality and transparent services to provide its clients with an excellent web hosting experiences at very reasonable charges. WebHostingPad.in services include free WordPress on all plans, 24-hour technical support, unlimited professional email, and much more.



"Our essential plan is a cost-effective plan that gives one a free word press and is hosted on fast and reliable India based servers," said the company spokesperson. "Essential plan plus is more powerful and comes with a premium back up service and has a free SSL. We offer a 50% discount for clients when they are purchasing either the Essential plan or Essential plan plus."



Webhostingpad.in assures its clients of excellent web hosting services with added benefits. They include free website transfer, free mobile-ready site builders, open cPanel control panel, free e-commerce integrations, free email services, SSL secure sites, automated malware scan and quarantine, automated weekly backup services, SSD technology, and 99% guaranteed uptime. The firm is committed to high-end quality hosting plans with the secure purchase of domain names. They protect the privacy of their clients and their websites. WebHostingPad.in ensures clients a 30-day money-back guarantee.



About WebHostingPad.in

WebHostingPad.in is the one stop shop where clients can order cheap domain hosting in India. They have added hundreds of servers and host millions of websites. Since customer happiness is their priority, the firm offers the best hosting experience at affordable prices.