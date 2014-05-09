Get Easy and Affordable Swimming Pool Financing for Above Ground Pools at AMS Financial

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- AMS Financial now ensures more fun moments for families with their easy and affordable swimming pool financing for above ground pools. These pool loans are offered by the company for people with either good or bad credit, and the entire online application process takes only about 30 seconds. AMS Financial offers its financing services for the products of all pool builders and manufacturers including Aqua Leader above ground pools, Artesian above ground pools, Doughboy, Sharkline above ground pools and many others.



The company, working with a team of experienced pool loan experts, makes optimum use of their proficiency and in-depth know-how to offer the most lucrative deals and best swimming pool loan rates. My Pool Loan client satisfaction is of supreme importance, as one of their representatives mentioned, “A strong and genuine belief in the highest levels of customer service and exceeding our customers’ expectations is ingrained in the fabric of our company. Referrals from previous customers and pool builder business partners have always accounted for the majority of our growth. Simply give us the opportunity to show you how we can help, and let us earn the rest.”



Besides swimming pool loans, they also finance diving boards, slides and water feature loans, spa loans, hot tub loans and more. AMS Financial’s official website has a pool loan calculator that can be used for calculating rates, terms and payments.



About AMS Financial

AMS Financial is America’s most trusted national pool loan company and they know about swimming pool loans and home improvement loans because they got their start in this particular sphere of loan and financing. They have over 75 years of hands-on pool loan experience and have served over 100,000 customers since 2004. AMS Financial has the trust of over 25,000 contractors for helping their clients with their financing needs. They can help people looking to finance a new swimming pool, add a sunroom to their home, finish a basement, or any other project with their efficient and brisk process.



For more information, please visit http://www.mypoolloan.com.



Contact Details

AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.

295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201

Charleston, SC 29492

Phone: 800-783-6540