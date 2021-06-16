Get Excellent Message Optimization Solutions from Newristics

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- Newristics offers a wide range of effective message optimization services for clients. Newristics uses the powerful combination of behavioral science and artificial intelligence to improve client messaging. The company offers faster, cheaper, and better market research solutions. The company has the only machine learning algorithm that can predict the dominant decision heuristics for any product category. They have a team of highly heuristicians who have deep experience in the field.



Speaking about the company's product offering called the Choose Message Predictor (CMP), the company spokesperson said, "CMP is an ideal option for clients wanting a message testing solution. It uses top-quality training inputs and advanced algorithms for prediction accuracy of 80% without the need of primary market research. CMP delivers everything one can expect to get from a quant message testing study, including message bundles, message hierarchy, message substitutions, and message diagnostics. The methodology normally costs less than a quant study and is highly reliable as it usually matches primary research 80 percent of the time."



Newristics offers exceptional products and market research solutions for clients wanting to activate their segments with customized messaging successfully. XEKUTE, the message delivery solution, enables clients segment customers based on their decision heuristics and creates messages for the segments based on their heuristics. With XEKUTE, clients can expect to save months of unproductive segmentation workshops and meetings. XEKUTE solves for cross-segment and segment-specific messaging and identifies ways to influence segment decisions. To know more about behavioral segmentation in marketing, clients can visit the company's website.



Speaking about the company's product, Choose Message Explorer (CME), the company spokesperson said, "CME provides a unique approach for deep behavioral testing of messages in quantitative research. It uses several behavioral experiments to measure the intrinsic appeal of client messaging. The methodology uses various first-in-class survey techniques such as novel behavior rating scale, gamified short-term memory quiz, to name a few."



Want to learn about behavioral segmentation in marketing for customers? Newristics' website has a lot of information on their products and offerings in addition to hosting a content rich Knowledge Center that gives prospective clients an insight into the benefits of using behavioral science to client messaging. Newristics specializes in improving client messaging using AI and behavioral science and is committed to offering excellent solutions for clients' messaging needs, including message development, message performance, message testing, and message performance. Over the years, they have helped numerous clients create the best possible messaging story for their brands.



Newristics is a marketing research and professional services company that specializes in optimizing messaging for its pharma clients using the unique combination of Behavioral science and AI. Newtistics specializes in optimizes every step of the messaging cycle right from message development to messaging testing and performance measurement. To know about heuristics in marketing, clients can contact the company. The company has a friendly customer support team that is always ready to respond to clients' questions.



