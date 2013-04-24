Get Exclusive Blue Sapphire Gems Stones from Bello Jewels

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- A new online platform named “Bello Jewels” was launched to offer customers precious and semi precious natural gemstones. The company specializes in offering ethnic jewelry pieces marking the rich Indian tradition. The online jewelry store was launched in the year 2003, with an objective to provide customers with superior and pure gemstones as well as other jewelry designs.



Customers are offered a unique online platform to choose ethnic and contemporary jewelry designs via Bello Jewels. The company owner says, “Our Company tries to deliver jewelry pieces based on exact specifications put forward by the customers”. A wide range of product categories are offered to the customers which includes- precious and semi precious gems stones, natural gems stones necklaces, .925 silver sterling jewelry, Ruby/Emerald/Sapphire gems stones studded necklaces, 14K/18K/22K gold and diamond gemstone jewelry and designer gemstone necklaces.



The company specializes in offering blue sapphire gemstones in different categories. As stated by the company owners, “Blue Jewels offers different varieties of loose blue sapphire gems stones such as Ceylonese Sapphires and Collector Size Sapphires.” The company always displays pure and untreated lab certified Sri Lanka blue sapphire gems stones. These are used inside blue sapphire rings, bracelets and gold and diamond pendants as well. Some of the top selling blue sapphire product categories are - 5.25ct natural oval cut ceylon blue sapphire gemstone, 6.33 ct natural, blue & emerald sapphire loose gemstone lot, 431.25ct. Pear shaped blue sapphire gemstone collectible, 319.4ct., pear shape loose blue sapphire gem stone, 319.4ct, and a lot of gem stones products. Customers can avail a detailed description of each specific product category provided in the site along with images. The company also allows a discounted sale price on certain loose natural blue sapphire gems stones categories. The loose blue sapphire gems stones are available in different cuts like emerald cushion cut sapphires, pear cut sapphires and oval cut sapphires.



The online gems shop do not offer synthetic or lab created gemstones but comes up with a pure and natural form of gemstones. A 100% money back guarantee is offered to customers for all gemstones products sold. The company focuses on tailor made jewelry designs depending on customer needs given at a fairly reasonable price range. A safe and on –time delivery worldwide is offered by the company. To get a view about exclusive blue sapphire gem stones products, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Blue-Sapphires-Gemstones-s/1897.htm



Bello Jewels is a top company offering customized gemstone jewelry products at reasonable prices online.



