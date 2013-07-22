Get Expert Answers to Relevant Questions from How Do I

Cape Town, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- How do I is a new website that has been launched for raising questions and obtaining answers. Viewers can submit reasonable questions, which start with How do I, and experts in the particular area from across the world will provide answers. This Q&A website’s services can be obtained by any person. People can select the best answers from this website, which serves their purpose. Information seekers can clear their doubts about relevant topics from How do I.



The How do I website suggests that all answer seekers check questions from similar areas before submitting new queries. Questions can be searched by tags or titles. It must also be noted that only community relevant questions are to be submitted through How do I. Argumentative and subjective questions shall be avoided by users. Questions and answers will be enriched with essence. A Karma system is also provided, which allows the users to perform a number of moderation tasks. The “up” voted answer or question can get “karma points” and these points roughly measure the community trust towards that particular user.



The website says, “This site is for asking and answering questions, not for open-ended discussions. We encourage everyone to use ‘question’ space for asking and ‘answer’ for answering.”



How do I allows users to comment on all questions and answers posted. Limited discussions can be carried out with comments. Experienced users can also edit the provided questions and answers, which is meant to improve the quality of knowledge base contents. For getting moderation tasks, some reputation points are required. How do I has listed karma points and tasks like 15 — up vote, 50 — add comments, 100 — down vote, 50 — accept own answer to own question, 250 — open/close own questions, 500 — retag other’s questions, 2000 — edit any answer, and finally 2000 — delete any comment.



Users are provided with relevant and interesting responses, which can provoke thought. How do I can be considered as an informative medium to share knowledge and educate. This website has gained popularity among other fast growing and similar Q&A sites. People from across the world can easily find questions and answers through how.do-i.org.



To obtain more information about How do I, visit http://how.do-i.org/questions.



About How do I

How do I is a website that provides answers to relevant questions. People who want to know something can put forth their queries through this website and experts who are well versed in the particular subject will give answers. Users can select any of the best answers provided by How do I. This Q&A website is informative as well as educative.



Media Contact

How do I

Contact Person: Mike Gibbs

Address: 1232 Oakdale Road

Cape Town, South Africa 8000

Tel: +27 21 655 7647

Email: info@do-i.org

URL: http://how.do-i.org/questions