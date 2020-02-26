Get First Aid and CPR Certification Online at American Health Care Academy

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- American Health Care Academy is a top-rated certified healthcare institution based in Carrollton, Texas. The healthcare institution provides emergency health care training courses for individuals and corporate organizations. The courses offered by the institution include AED, CPR certification, blood pathogens certification, and standard First Aid course. The courses are designed for lay responders and healthcare providers. All their courses are compliant with the guidelines of the ECC and the American Heart Association. The institution recently launched a mobile app for learners to download and take courses at their convenience.



"The Academy's primary focus is to save a life by providing and equipping our students with basic lifesaving skills," stated the academy spokesperson. "American Health Care Academy courses give the learner an upper advantage when seeking employment in the US or anywhere in the world. The courses are also compliant with the recent 2015 ECC Guidelines as well as the National Emergency Response Organization Standards and highly accepted by employers as standard proof of skills."



American Health Care Academy offers the best CPR AED certification course. The course includes training on using an Automated External Defibrillator. The institution understands that cardiovascular disease claims many lives in the U.S. and across the world. That's why it provided the courses to have as many people as possible trained to handle emergencies such as cardiac arrests, heart attacks, choking, strokes, and save their lives. The community will be safer when its people are equipped with life-saving skills and techniques. American Health Care Academy's launch of a mobile app makes it easy for anyone to take the course from anywhere in the world at a convenient time.



"At American Health Care Academy, we strive to offer the best online certification programs. We are committed to improving service provision in the healthcare industry by enhancing professionalism and expertise," said the company spokesperson. "Our courses not only improve one's skills but also make them look professional in their line of duty. Those looking forward to getting CPR and First Aid Certification Online can contact our customer care team or visit our website for registration. We give up to 10% discount on all new registrations."



The certificates issued by the company are valid for two years. The institution provides original printed documents to all successful students within the shortest time possible. Upon successful completion of the course, students can print their pocket certificates online and begin using them. American Health Care Academy is committed to ensuring every healthcare provider gets an affordable and reliable certification. The institution provides up to 10% discount to every healthcare provider registering for its online certification courses. They also offer a group discount to those registering for their services.



