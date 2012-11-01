Get Fit with Bowflex Treadmill Series 7

Cape Town, Western Cape -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- People who are looking for a new treadmill that comes with ease of purchasing and versatility of use should head to the website, http://treadmillbestprice.org/bowflex-series-7-treadmill. This website provides information about the Bowflex Series 7 treadmill.



The Bowflex treadmill is quite a workable one, as the testimonials given by the previous users and owners would say. The series 7 comes from a brand that has already manufactured a lot of fitness equipment, including treadmills, so people are certainly going to get a treadmill that is worth the money. Not only is the treadmill workable, it is also has a large number of features, which is good for people who like working out with their own specific preferences.



The motor power of the Bowflex Series 7 treadmill is shredded out by 3.0 continuous duty HP motor. This will provide for a workout that is light or intense- depending on which end of the scale the customer is in. The energy variation offered would be handy for simple jogging or sprinting as well. This workout versatility is handy in ensuring that people of all ages and fitness level can use the treadmill without an issue.



The frame of the treadmill is big enough and sturdy enough to comfortably handle weights up to 298 lbs. People who are using the Series 7 to lose a lot of weight will certainly not have a problem with this. Since the treadmill has a belt area of only 60” by 20”, it can easily fit in a lot of areas- it is not a monstrosity! The width also provides for comfortable running for people of all sizes. The proper width is necessary to make sure that the people are comfortable running on the treadmill.



The Bowflex Treadmill series 7 can speed up from .05 miles per hour to a full fledged 11 miles per hour! The incline can range from 0 to 12 degree, depending on how intensive the workout is supposed to be. There is a whole range of fitness program that comes along with the treadmill for people who are looking for a guided weight loss program as well.



For more information on the treadmill and to read some reviews of the same, one can head to the website, http://treadmillbestprice.org/bowflex-series-7-treadmill.



