- Child Custody Disputes

- Child Support Claims

- Changes to Agreements



Child Custody Disputes



Many parents are faced with fears of losing their children during the process of divorce. That is why there are oftentimes additional disputes over child custody. If the couple cannot make their own agreement, the matter could turn into its own legal issue. Matters can be resolved if the right steps are taken. Consultants are available to offer either side of litigation free legal help for child support battles over the phone at legal yogi.



Child Support Claims



In addition to being complicated, child custody battles are often tense, leading to child support claims. These claims come from the fierce passion of parenting. They are both determined and willful in origin. The sentiment behind these claims comes from the love of the child as much as a loss of the bond with the other party.



Oftentimes unmarried people with children will need to determine the child support picture when they separate. It may be difficult to get the absent party to pay for child support. Unlike a divorce, parties do not have to divide their own assets. There is nothing already in place, maintaining a family structure. Representatives at Legal Yogi are available to offer guidance to married and unmarried couples through determination of their child support responsibilities.



Changes to Agreements



Oftentimes, the living situations of the involved parties change, and changes have to be made to the agreement. If the conditions or needs of the child change, along with circumstances of the parent in possession, it is crucial to find additional free legal help for child custody. Good, conscientious, thorough legal counsel can reorient and improve the child support picture. It can repair loose ends of the initial court proceedings. Legal Yogi can offer free consultation on the right decisions to make around amendments to child custody arrangements, as well as ways to get around repeated heavy spots in the legal process.



About Legal-Yogi

Legal-yogi.com is a popular, highly effective consumer website located in Pitts field, Massachusetts. They operate free, with the assistance of professionals available for financial or legal matters like custody or child support disputes. Call 1-800-397-1755 for a free consultation.