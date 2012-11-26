Get Free Unlimited SMS Messages Worldwide with SMSSheep.com

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- The world has become so incredibly digitised over the past decade that millions of people now have friends hailing from all corners of the world. Having an online connection with them is all well and good, but sometimes people want a little more. Being able to send SMS text messages from one country to another just makes bridging the large gaps between continents that much easier.



SMSSheep.com allows people to send free SMS messages to anyone, anywhere in the world as long as the receiving individual has a cell phone capable of accepting texts. Better yet, SMSSheep.com does not require users to register in order to use their service, so users need not worry about having to enter in their email address, passcode, name, or other self-identifying information. Simply type in the full telephone number, country, and the message to send, and SMSSheep will do the rest.



Presently, SMSSheep services thousands of people all over the world, and the number of users partaking in the unique service that they have to offer are growing every day. SMSSheep is currently located in the United States, and their text messages can be sent quite literally anywhere in the world with the click of a button. Their free SMS online service is a totally new wave in modern communication technology.



The cost of making international text messages on a run of the mill cell phone plan is astronomical, not to mention that cell phone plans have to have international calling enabled in order to send texts from one country to another. SMSSheep takes all the hassle out of sending texts to friends and loved ones who happen to live overseas by allowing the message to be sent through the wonders of the internet.



How does SMS Sheep keep international text messaging free? The costs associated with sending international text messages are covered by the ad revenue generated on the site. As the site continues to grow in its popularity, it becomes more and more marketable with advertisers looking to put their business's name out to as many clients as possible.



In more recent news, SMSSheep is now 100% integrated with Facebook, where the site is quickly making a name for itself. Not only is it a great money saver for individuals who have friends and family members living overseas, it provides the emotional satisfaction that can only be granted by communicating with those whom we hold dear, no matter how far away they happen to be.



About SMS Sheep

SMS Sheep's mission is to let people all over the world send free text messages,for free. SMS Sheep proudly serves thousands and thousands of people worldwide !



General Contact Information



Name: Done Josef

Company Name: SMS Sheep

Address: 1354 Driftwood Road

Fremont, CA 94539

Email Address: support@smssheep.com

Website: http://smssheep.com/



Social Networking Information



http://www.facebook.com/smssheep