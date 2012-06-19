Get Freedom from Eye Glasses and Lenses Through Laser Vision Correction

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- Laser vision correction is refractive surgery used to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Millions of people have opted for Laser vision correction and are free from glasses and contact lenses. This procedure has gained immense popularity in recent years. It is the most demanded method for regaining eyesight and eliminating the use of corrective lenses. Essentially, Laser vision correction can be done on eyes to reshape the cornea and improve vision. It is an extremely successful process that has corrected the vision of millions who suffer from less than perfect vision. LASIK surgery permanently changes the shape of the cornea. It can markedly decrease the dependency on glasses or contact lenses for many patients. One of the main advantages of Laser vision correction is that it provides immediate vision benefits to patients. Laser vision correction is a surgical procedure performed with an excimer laser to help those patients who are near sighted, far sighted or those with astigmatism reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependency on corrective eye wear or contact lenses. Laser vision correction is used to describe a variety of laser procedures including Advanced Surface Ablation (ASA), Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) and LASIK (Laser Assisted In-Situ Keratomileusis). Laser Vision Correction is the most well-known group of vision correction procedures.



Of the different forms of eye surgery, LASIK eye surgery is probably the most popular. LASIK eye surgery can help people fix astigmatism, farsightedness and near sightedness. Many Miami and Fort Lauderdale patients have benefitted from the technology used by refractive vision surgeons. In addition to correcting nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism using LASIK eye surgery, many cataract surgery patients have also regained their vision using newer cataract surgery techniques complemented by LASIK techniques. LASIK surgeons can provide the most effective and innovative vision care treatments to cataract surgery patients. Cataract surgery patients who end up off the intended target after cataract surgery can be touched up using Laser vision correction techniques to improve unaided vision results. The procedure of LASIK eye surgery at laser eye center of Miami has improved decade by decade and has emerged as the most popular method of helping patients establish clearer vision with less reliance on eye glasses or contact lenses. LASIK is a popular and well-known vision correction procedure worldwide. The procedure is performed by a LASIK specialist who has received specialized training beyond the level required for general ophthalmology. If you are thinking of LASIK eye surgery, you can benefit from the experience of a world-class LASIK specialist.



Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center has been here to serve the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center. They also offer LASIK vision correction to patients from West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and South Florida. Laser Vision Correction is done in their own state of the art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



About Braverman Eye Center

