Get Fun Travel Ideas and Budgeting Advice from Latitude 34

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Many aspire to travel the world to explore exotic places and meet people across various cultures. However, many are in the impression that this dream is beyond their reach and requires spending a lot of fortune. What many fail to realize is that travelling on a budget is attainable and you can have fun, memorable experiences without breaking the bank. This is what travelling couples Jeff Johns and Marina Dominguez is trying to tell us with their blog Latitude 34.



Jeff and Marina are artistic twosomes from California who left their jobs, families and friends behind in exchange of a thrilling lifestyle filled with new places, new experiences, new people, and exciting memories. With only a few things on their back and cameras in their hands, the couple embarked on a life long journey together last March 2013 starting off with the magnificent Kingdom of Thailand.



Being naturally creative, the two shares their stories from the road through beautiful pictures and chronicles their thoughts, experiences, feelings, and best travel advice on their lovely online journal. They currently have an on-going Throwback Thursday project where you can check out interesting stories and fun travel ideas the couple have collected from their various trips to South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.



Their website has a specialized section filled with enjoyable and unique travel tips to help you along with your own journey. If you are looking for exciting things to add up to your travel bucket list, photography tips to take better travel pictures, and other essential things you need to know when sailing off to the other side of the world, Latitude 34 is one of the best resource to go.



The blog is still at its early stage but is already filled with informative and fun reads. Jeff and Marina’s unique writing style and conversational tone will take you to wonderful places. The travel advices that they give to their readers are real gems to help you go on your own adventure without having to spend too much from the smallest detail as to what to say to a taxi driver to very detailed tour package information.



They also offer helpful video reviews to give you a better picture of the various tours they have been to, what you need to know, what you need to do, and what you can get. Check out their latest videos about their fun filled trip to Tiger Kingdom in Phuket, Thailand where they spend their day playing with real tigers and their recent trip to Santiago, Chile to experience the world renowned Circo Del Mundo. They are currently making a video about the Fire Dancers at Slinky Beach Bar on Phi Phi Island, Thailand.



The blog’s Facebook fan page received almost ten thousand likes and with their collection of helpful reviews, inspiring stories, and practical travel advice, the site is expected to hit their first major milestone very soon. If you love travel blogging or is seeking for interesting places to visit, head on over to Latitude 34 travel blog at http://latitudethirtyfour.com/. If you have travel advices or stories you want to be featured on the site, feel free to shoot them an email at hello@latitudethirtyfour.com.