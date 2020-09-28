Get Gaming Laptops and Monitors from GCC Gamers in the UAE

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- GCC Gamers are the most sought-after IT supplies providers in Dubai. Since their inception in the year 2002, the renowned supplier has been providing everything gaming and graphics to both local and international clients. They are also the largest gaming PC builders who make modifications that ensure comfortable gaming processes for users. GCC Gamers has made strong connections with European and Asian suppliers to make sure they get the latest and hard to find products for their clients. They have a large inventory of servers and workstations, gaming gears, PC components, and other accessories they customize to user preferences. Their express delivery options ensure all purchases are shipped on time without inconveniencing the customers.



Speaking about tower servers, the company spokesperson said, "We have a variety of tower servers for both small and large offices. Our servers are powerful, reliable, and affordable. You can run them on-premise or on hybrid cloud solutions, and they'll still deliver enterprise-class performance with optimum security, expandability, and reliability. Their capability to expand allows you to upgrade them with networking cards and SAS controllers as your business grows. They have cloud-based analytics tools to predict and prevent problems."



Those wondering how to buy laptops in UAE shouldn't worry because GCC Gamers has all types of laptops. Their laptops come from reliable sources in Asia and Europe. They are manufactured with high-quality components and cutting edge technology to ensure superior performance at all times. The GCC Gamers' sales agents are knowledgeable and experienced, and they'll assist customers and advise them on the right laptop and components that suit their purposes. They can also help them customize their laptops to perform professionally as their usage demands.



Speaking about gaming monitors, the company spokesperson continued, "We supply the latest gaming monitors in Dubai. Our gaming monitors are enhanced with the highest Full HD resolutions and refresh rate panels to capture every moment as gamers do their thing. Integrated with the latest technologies, some of our monitors can help gamers in fast-moving game genres like real-time strategy, first-person shooters, sports, racing sims, and fighters, which require precise movements. They allow users to personalize their gaming rig and produce detailed images with a wide range of colors. You can tilt or swivel them to change their position and make your viewing experience much more comfortable."



Clients can get high performing Asus laptops in UAE from GCC Gamers. The Asus series laptops are powered by 6th generation processors to provide users with immersive multimedia experiences. They are ultra-light and come with dual speakers, FullHD screens, and audio that incorporates ICEpower technology for maximum audiovisuals. They also have innovative cooling with liquid metal, a high capacity battery, and a high-resolution secondary display that allows users to multitask.



About GCC Gamers

