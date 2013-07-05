Get Grounded Footwear Announces Innovative Product Line That May Improve Wellness Through Grounding

Ft Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Get Grounded Footwear™ is a manufacturer and retailer of advanced footwear that is 100% manufactured in the United States. The company is proud to announce their product line that features footwear that offers an innovative and unique approach that may improve the well-being, sleep, recovery from physical activity, and energy levels of the wearer through regular grounding.



Get Grounded Footwear has capitalized on recent research studies that indicate that there are many potential physical benefits of being grounded. Being grounded is also known as Earthing and it is something that occurs naturally when we are in regular, unobstructed contact with the Earth’s natural energy current.



Sadly, our modern world contains many natural insulators that can block the exchange of free electrons between the Earth and our bodies, and since it would be impractical to walk around barefoot on soil all day to naturally recharge our bodies through direct contact with the Earth, the company has made advances from years of research into this field to develop a solution to help anyone to easily recharge by getting in touch with the Earth’s energy while you’re on the go.



The company has brought years of research, expertise and cutting edge technology together and used the results in the design and development of each shoe or sandal. The footbed of each style of footwear uses the company’s specially designed, proprietary formula and technology, which the company has dubbed Terra Technology®, to create footwear that provides each wearer with a continuous connection with the Earth’s natural current. This connection is safe, comfortable and may lead to subtle improvements in well-being such as an increase in energy and restful sleep, and a decrease in the perception of fatigue, and stress!



To find out more about this company’s radical breakthrough in grounding technology and to learn more about how easy it is to begin to feel the difference by receiving a daily dose of Electrical Nutrition® from getting grounded for a minimum of 30-40 minutes each day, please visit the company’s website at http://www.getgroundedfootwear.com



About Get Grounded Footwear

Get Grounded Footwear™ not only manufacturers and sells comfortable and innovative footwear, the company is on a mission to educate the world about the benefits of grounding as research shows that regular daily intervals of optimal grounding have subtle physical benefits including more restful sleep and increased energy. All Get Grounded Footwear™ are manufactured in the United States, and the footbed of each shoe provides a comfortable and constant connection to the Earth through the use of the proprietary grounding material.



