Get High on Nutrition - Hexane-Free, Omega-3 Enriched High-Fat Content Canola Meal at Carbon Cycle Crush

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Get high on nutrition, mechanically crushed, hexane-free, omega-3 enriched, and high-fat content Canola meal at Carbon Cycle Crush. They are one of the most renowned retailers of expeller-pressed Canola meal and Canola oil and have been selling Canola products directly to customers at the most reasonable prices. The Canola oil and Canola meal are extracted without using any chemicals or excessive heating so it retains its nutritional value and characteristics.



High on nutrition food is critical in the healthy dwelling and reproduction of animals. When it comes to poultry animals, dairy animals or beef cattle, a mixed diet with Canola meal is nutritious and economical. Carbon Cycle Crush is a top source of naturally processed pressed Canola meal and offers the convenience of buying Canola food directly from their facility.



Canola meal can be used in a healthy and highly nutritious poultry diet. Its relatively low energy value for poultry can be more economical in turkey feeds. Their expeller-pressed Canola meal is also considered a premium nutritional ingredient for dairy and beef cattle. It helps in increasing the milk production in dairy animals, while is also a nutritional diet for healthy dwelling.



Their facility provides expeller-pressed Canola oil which is one of the most promising replacements for synthetic lubricants and a great source for manufacturing plastic products which are produced from petroleum. Canola oil is a great option to be used as environmentally friendly bio-diesel for vehicles It’s an economically and environmentally sustainable option and easily available at Carbon Cycle Crush.



About Carboncyclecrush.com

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal. They are driven by a vision to re-balance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com or call 1(509) 242-3036.