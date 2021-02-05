Get High-Quality Solder Tools at BEST

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- BEST provides professional soldering tools for PCB rework/repair, assembly, and training. The company is composed of season IPC certified soldering technicians capable of performing the most complex PCB rework and BGA repair. They sell the soldering tools to clients and help them learn how to use them effectively. The company backs up all purchases made by clients with a 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed.



Speaking about IPC, the company spokesperson said, "IPC is the most important trade association when it comes to electronic interconnection devices. This trade association creates strict standards for the assembly and safety of electronic equipment. They also train professionals involved in the electronic interconnection industry and conduct extensive market research to create better policies and updated quality standards every year. All pillars of the international electronics industry, from OEMs to PCB manufacturers, stand on the trade association's guidelines. It's just an accredited standard-creating organization and publishes yearly standards that dictate every phase of all electronic product manufacturing cycles in the world."



BEST stocks a wide range of SMT stencil design, including SMT framed stencil. This SMT stencil is a laser cut solder paste stencil designed to work on SMT printing machines. The company stocks a wide variety of frames for many distinct printing machines. The framed stencils are also designed for highly repeatable continuous operation in volume production. The company's framed SMT stencils feature the highest quality nickel-stainless ultra-fine grain, smoother aperture walls, and cleaner release characteristics with excellent print performance.



The fixed frame SMT stencils are also available in a variety of different size ranges.



Responding to an inquiry on whether IPC standards help in lowering PCB manufacturing cost and promotes better product quality, the company spokesperson said, "IPC standards are designed to promote innovation and reduce the amount of time it takes for PCBs and other electronic components to be manufactured and enter the market cycle. So, those companies that consistently stick to these standards massively reduce manufacturing costs. Since every professional working in those companies knows about IPC standards, there's a lesser risk of delays. Moreover, IPC standards always aim to improve the quality of PCBs and other electronic components. Therefore, companies that abide by these standards create better and long-lasting products, which boosts their profitability in the market."



Get the best solder stencils from BEST. The company designs manufacture and deliver solder paste stencils for the SMT assembly process. They use either industry-standard aperture designs based on the IPC 7525 design rules, clients' design criteria, or a combination of their experience. The company produces the solder paste stencils using the best in class YAG lasers featuring heavy-duty cutting tables and precision servo motors for cutting accuracy. They also use proven vendors of frames, epoxy, and mesh materials to ensure clients get a solder paste stencil of the utmost quality. To buy, clients can visit the company's website.



