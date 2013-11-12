Get Highly Recommended Purdy 3 "XL Glide Brush Online at Integrity Supply Inc

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply, a premium wholesale painting, construction and safety supplies provider, now offers the finest 3" XL Glide Brush’s from Purdy online. This Purdy 3 “XL Glide Brush is from Purdy's most popular and widely used series; highly recommended for both interior and exterior painting projects.



All these XL brushes are unique and offer the highest level of efficiency while painting. Each XL brush style has its own specific hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application. In fact, using a professional paint brush is advisable as it applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; faster and with less effort.



The polyester contents of this Purdy 3 “XL Glide Paint Brush makes it especially suitable for outside painting under hot and humid climate conditions. In fact, these paint brushes can even be reused if stored appropriately.



A spokesperson from Integrity Supply elaborated, “If properly cleaned and stored, they will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



Integrity Supply always has these brushes in stock.Customers can easily order online at http://www.integritysupply.com. At Integrity Supply, the range of products covers almost every aspect of construction-related work. In fact, the company provides customers with the widest range of painting supplies including wire brushes, sponges, paint rollers, grids, sanding belts, tapes, and safety supplies, among others.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the best quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.