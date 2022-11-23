Get in the Spirit of Giving This Thanksgiving with a Donation to Goodwill

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- As the holiday season approaches, now, more than ever, charitable organizations like Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia need your help. Holidays are especially difficult for those in our community that suffer from income disparities and other socio-economic difficulties. For many, this joyous time is marked with additional stress trying to make ends meet.



That's why Goodwill has dedicated itself to helping those in need. Through your financial or material support we can continue to fund critical education and job training programs. Through these initiatives, community members can learn financial independence through their own hard work.



Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia accepts donations at locations across the region. They also accept financial support through both a secure online donation portal and via the mail. Help make a difference in the lives of others this Thanksgiving by supporting Goodwill in its efforts to uplift others through education and employment.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.