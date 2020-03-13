Get Infection Control and Prevention Course Online from Train Healthcare

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Based in Brentford, Train Healthcare is offering essential training to healthcare providers across the entire UK. CDP have assessed their online and face to face training courses for health; a non-profit, government accredited organization responsible for overseeing healthcare training standards. The service provider offers online training courses that are easily accessible and provide a flexible approach to learning. Train Healthcare's online training is compatible with all mobile devices and allows candidates to learn at their own pace. The institution's online users undertake more than 50,000 training sessions per year with an excellent pass rate. Students will receive their results and have access to their certificates upon completion.



"We have invested in state-of-the-art technology, qualified trainers, and created a reliable website to help us offer reliable and affordable Healthcare classes Online. We adopt the most cost-effective mode of service delivery, which makes all our courses affordable to all," said the company's spokesperson. "Potential students looking forward to acquiring affordable NHS agency worker training or online training services can contact us, and we will be readily available and excited to give a helping hand. We research widely to ensure our services are relevant in the industry."



Prospective students can get an infection control and prevention course online from Train Healthcare. This online training course covers a wide range of topics relating to infection, prevention & control within the healthcare industry. The infection control and prevention course will take approximately two hours to complete. At the end of the training, there are several multiple-choice quizzes based on the course content, which should be answered correctly to pass the course. Train Healthcare is fully aligned with Skills for Health and has been awarded the Skills for Health 'Quality Mark' for our face to face and e-learning training courses.



"At Train Healthcare, we are the ideal choice for individuals looking for healthcare courses online," commented the company spokesperson. "We also offer training in the Prevention, Management of Violence and Aggression (PMVA). This is specialized training for healthcare workers working in the mental health sector. All PMVA training is carried out face to face, and the course is delivered by specialized trainers registered with the GSA (General Services Association)."



Train Healthcare also offers a BLS course online. The face-to-face training (refresher) course covers both the practical and theory-based elements of Basic Life Support. One will learn how to perform chest compression and rescue breathing (CPR), how to operate an automated external defibrillator safely, and how to place an unconscious breathing victim in the recovery position. The course will take approximately three hours to complete. Refresher training can be delivered in the workplace as a bespoke course if the workplace has a suitable area for the training to be conducted.



About Training Healthcare

Train Healthcare support team of professionals has been providing training for over ten years. They can develop training subjects to match any specifications. With over a decade of training experience, it is the best place learners can join for a care certificate in Basic Life Support Course training. These training programs are conducted by skilled and qualified instructors and are customized as per the client requirements.