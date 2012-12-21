Get Info About Drinking and Driving Among Teenagers Statistics

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Out of just under 13,000 drinking and driving fatalities in 2010, 1,300 of them were caused by a drunken teenager. Roughly 28% of teens killed in a traffic incident had been drinking beforehand. 64% of teens who died in car crashes did not have safety belts on, largely due to the fact that they had been drinking prior to the accident. These are seriously frightening statistics. While drinking and driving among teenagers has decreased slightly over the past few years, it is still a prevalent issue in today’s society. There must be a way to stop this behavior before any more of the nation’s teens perish because of it. Here are some ideas about how to get today’s teens to understand the risks they take when they get drunk and then drive.



Begin talking to children about the ramifications of drunk driving among teenagers early on in their development. Kids as young as 5 or 6 can understand the stupidity of drinking too much beer and then getting behind the wheel of a car. As children get to middle school age, start showing them films or documentaries about the effects of teens who drive drunk. Illustrate the physiological response of a teen’s body to the presence of alcohol. Make them see that alcohol slows response time, causes weaving or erratic driving, and makes teens forget safety rules. Teens that get drunk and then drive end up maiming or even killing innocent people. Pre-teens need to understand this as they approach driving age.



Statistics compiled by the CDC show that more than half of the drunk driving accidents teens were involved in occurred on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, and half of those happened between 12 noon and 3 p.m. Drinking and driving among teenagers has led to the raising of the legal drinking age to 21 in all 50 states. This older, theoretically more mature drinking age has made a difference. Since 1875, over 24, 000 lives have been spared due to the older age limit. Too, zero tolerance policies for underage drinkers deems it illegal for anyone under age 21 to drive a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.02%. This has decreased the number of teenaged drunken driving accidents by 20% since the law was incorporated.



