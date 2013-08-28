Get Information About Boiler Grants from getfreeboiler.co.uk

Norwich, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Low income groups in the UK are eligible to receive boiler grants. A Government-funded Eco Boiler Scheme is offered to people by the website getfreeboiler.co.uk. Low-earning families can benefit from this scheme as it helps to reduce bills with efficient and environmentally friendly clean gas boilers. Under this Government scheme people will not be required to pay any money for boiler replacement as it is specifically designed for low-income groups. People who are looking for boiler replacement can apply via getfreeboiler.co.uk in order to identify whether they are eligible for the Eco scheme or not.



Applicants’ eligibility will be assessed individually and approval or rejection will be notified within 2 days itself. If any applicant is qualified for the Eco scheme then an energy assessor will fix an appointment to inspect the particular boiler of the applicant. On the basis of efficiency of the boiler, the replacement process will be carried out. This ensures reduction of bills and is said to keep homes warmer and safer. Certain criteria are listed on the website getfreeboiler.co.uk, which should be fulfilled by the service seeker before applying for the replacement boiler scheme.



The website says: “Applying for funding and requesting a quotation from boiler companies is completely free; you won’t pay a penny for the privilege, this provides you with a no risk solution to upgrading your home’s heating and you’ll be one step closer to saving hundreds of pounds every year on fuel bills.”



The grant seekers are required to meet any one of the criteria like Pension Credit, Income Support, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Based Job Seekers Allowance, Income of Less than £15,860 and Child Tax Credit/Working Tax Credit. Those who can fulfill these qualification requirements can receive a completely free replacement boiler . Those who are strictly on various specific Government benefits are only entitled to receive free replacement boilers.



The prices of products have increased greatly and hence the Government was forced to create supporting schemes for low-income groups. Consumers reduce their heating bills by applying for the Eco scheme offered by getfreeboiler.co.uk.



To obtain more information about replacement boiler grants, visit http://www.getfreeboiler.co.uk



About getfreeboiler.co.uk

The website getfreeboiler.co.uk provides information regarding loans, funds and boiler grants obtainable in the UK. People can apply via this website to find out whether they are eligible for the grants or not.



Media Contact

Getfreeboiler.co.uk

Address: Suite 1, Joseph King House

Abbey Farm Commercial Park

Norwich, NR10 3JU

Tel: 03300 881 533 (calls charged at local rates)

URL: http://www.getfreeboiler.co.uk