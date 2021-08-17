Get Inpatient Rehab That Accepts Medicaid Through Lighthouse Network

Greenville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- Lighthouse Network provides exceptional Christian helpline and mental health helpline services. They are uniquely equipped to encourage and install hope in an individual. The ministry acts as a good Samaritan who helps those facing addiction or mental health challenges to find the best treatment. They have partnered with more ministries and consulted with more treatment facilities to provide more assistance to their clients. The ministry is committed to helping callers apply the bible and psychological science to overcome the storms of life, inner struggles, and many more.



Speaking about the ministry's care guides, the company spokesperson said, "Addictions or mental health issues are usually a terrible experience for people struggling with the problem. The afflicted individuals find it difficult to find the best treatment option. Our care guides help such persons find the best treatment program. They guide them through the healthcare system."



People struggling with addiction issues should opt for faith-based drug rehab. Such treatment centers enable one to look to God for help with stopping their drinking or using drugs. Moreover, they give individuals the strength needed to take each step toward recovery. Those looking for inpatient rehab that accepts Medicaid can consider contacting Lighthouse Network. Over the years, the ministry has established a huge database of the leading treatment centers that specialize in Christian-based drug rehab. Their experienced staff is committed to helping callers find the right treatment center regardless of one's payment, be it private insurance, self-pay, Medicare, or Medicaid.



Speaking about the advantages of Christian drug rehab, the company spokesperson said, "Christian drug rehab programs typically take various approaches to treatment. They are designed to strengthen one's faith while providing them with the tools to give up their addiction. Here are some benefits of Christian drug rehabs. The centers instill hope in individuals. Moreover, they facilitate the complete healing of the body and mind at once."



Mental health issues are among the common problems that affect people around the globe. One of the common mental issues is schizophrenia. The disorder makes it difficult for individuals to distinguish what they perceive, know, and remember. Some of its symptoms include memory loss, inability to complete tasks, delusions, and many more. Thankfully, there are many schizophrenia treatment facilities that provide treatments for schizophrenia. Those looking for a Christian-based schizophrenia treatment center can consider contacting Lighthouse Network. The ministry helps people redirect their life through Christian counseling, rehabilitation, and therapy.



About Lighthouse Network

Lighthouse Network offers a wide array of helpline services and online life-growth resources in the USA. Through the ministry, callers can get access to over 5,000 outpatient and 300 residential options. Since its inception, the ministry has been offering assistance to people struggling with addiction issues, psychological issues, depression, eating disorders, and many more. With them, clients can rest assured of enjoying their conversations with the callers.



Contact Details



Lighthouse Network

P.O. Box 57

Greenville, FL 32331

Telephone: 844-LifeChange (543-3242)

Website: https://lighthousenetwork.org/