Get Instagram Prints from Portagram

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Photographs always have a story to tell as they can evoke numerous nostalgic memories, but in today’s world most of the people ignore the significance of valuable pictures. Printed photos are usually considered a digital backup file rather than a historic piece. Those who love to cherish their exceptional moments in the form of printed photos can buy Instagram prints from Portagram. The website Portagram.com offers specialized services related to Instagram photo printing. Customers can order Instagram prints at affordable prices from this service provider.



Some of the customers of Portagram say, “Thanks to Portagram once again, this is my fourth order already, very pleased with their service.”



Portagram offers Instagram prints in three types of paper, which include Standard or Vintage, Classic or Glossy and finally Premium or Pearl Shine. Standard paper type offering is considered to be the signature style of Portagram as it has vintage finish and is made of recycled paper. Those who are interested in a modern look can choose the Classic paper type. Portagram prints photos only from Instagram accounts. All orders are in the form of ‘Rolls of Films’ consisting of 12 pictures, and hence the minimum order is fixed as 1 roll.



The website says, “Portagram specializes in printing quality Instagram products using only the finest material, we create top-notch products at an affordable price.”



Singapore customers can avail free shipping facility from Portagram. Bloggers, photographers and other users can collect information regarding Instagram prints by logging into the website portagram.com. Photo prints always hold considerable value in the lives of people. At Portagram, one can obtain the finest quality Instagram prints cost effectively in a reliable manner. All international orders are guaranteed to be delivered within 10 working days by Portagram.



To get more information on Portagram, visit http://portagram.com



About Portagram

Portagram offers Instagram photo prints to all photography lovers. Photo prints are delivered on top quality papers in order to ensure durability.



Media Contact

Portagram

Email: contact@portagram.com

URL: http://portagram.com