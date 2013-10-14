Get Kaizened, Inc. Introduces Distinguished Lean Training Certificates for Those Interested in Lean Production

San Ramon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Lean Training Company, Get Kaizened, Inc. (GKI), a leading company in providing effective improvement solutions based on the Japanese concept of Kaizen has introduced a revolutionary program that offers lean training certificates. This program is a first for the industry and it is designed for those who are seeking training in lean production or lean management. The founders of GKI developed this certification program to share their knowledge of Kaizen with professionals worldwide who understand the value of the concept of lean management.



The lean training certification program offers world class training in lean management. In order to become certified, professionals start as lean learners and continue through four comprehensive conceptual and practical levels. At the end of the process, those enrolled in the program will obtain their lean management certificate and be known as masters of lean management and lean production. Separate lean training certificates are also available in each level.



The four practical levels of the certification program include the Lean Learner, the Lean Facilitator, the Lean Practitioner, all leading to the Lean Master level. Lean Learners participate in 72 hours of foundation workshops and once they reach the Lean Facilitator stage they continue with 32 hours of intermediate workshops and implement five Kaizen projects. Lean Practitioners attend 64 hours of advanced workshops, lead five Kaizen projects and teach three lean workshops. Finally, the Lean Master attends 40 hours of expert workshops leads 10 Kaizen projects, teaches 12 lean workshops and designs 3 systems.



Those interested in the certification program can watch this Lean Training Video that explains the process. You can also learn more by navigating to the company’s YouTube channel. To learn more about Get Kaizened, Inc. and their lean training services visit their Lean Training Solutions page or call 877.556.7766 to speak with a company representative.



About Get Kaizened, Inc. (GKI)

Get Kaizened Inc. is a lean consulting and training company in California providing lean manufacturing and lean management consulting and training services to local clients as well as worldwide clientele. The focus of provided services is reducing the waste (muda), cutting the costs, improving the efficiency and bottom line.



Contact Details

Company Name:

Get Kaizened, Inc.

E-mail:

info@getkaizened.com

Address:

2603 Camino Ramon, Suite 200

San Ramon, CA 94583

Phone:

877.556.7766