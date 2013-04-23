Get Kaizened, Inc. Introduces Revolutionary Lean Training Solutions for Clients Who Want to Improve the Bottom Line

San Ramon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Get Kaizened, Inc. (GKI) has just announced the addition of several new training solutions to their line of expert business management courses. Each new course offering is designed to benefit all levels of a professional organization from the non-technical staff to the senior management and executives. All Get Kaizened products are built around the principle of Kaizen, the Japanese word that means “improvement” or “change for the better.” They reflect a philosophy or practice that focuses upon continuous improvement of processes in manufacturing, engineering and business management.



The new lean training solutions include courses on leadership & management skills, lean production principles, business skills and computer skills. Each course offering features a multi-day workshop that can be conducted at the Get Kaizened offices, at the client’s jobsite or online. The courses are incredibly detail oriented and cover all the essential techniques that help organizations eliminate waste, improve efficiency and help their bottom line. What makes the courses most valuable is the fact that they are taught from a commonsense perspective that allows participants to grasp each concept and actually become involved in their application.



The focus on lean production methods is an area that Get Kaizened has pioneered in recent years and it is a practice area that has gotten the attention of many of the top organizations. A Lean Production System (LPS) is one that allows a firm to identify, reduce and even eliminate waste from their operating systems and that leads to much greater efficiencies and profitability as they are able to do more with less. The new GKI lean training solutions are some of the most advanced in the industry and leave the course participant with a greater understand of lean production and a deep commitment to implementing this valuable philosophy company wide.



About Get Kaizened, Inc. (GKI)

Get Kaizened, Inc. (GKI) is a leading consulting and training firm, based in Northern California. GKI's strategy is to identify and eliminate "Waste" (Muda) in any system, and to train and develop team members to do the same, leading to increase in efficiency, a better bottom line and world class service.



