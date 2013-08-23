Get Kaizened, Inc. Now Offering Clients the Benefits of Hoshin Planning in Order to Improve Bottom Line

San Ramon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Get Kaizened, Inc. (GKI), the leader in providing effective improvement solutions based on the Japanese concept of Kaizen, is now offering its clients the benefits of Hoshin planning. This effective planning methodology involves hands-on training and consulting at the client’s business location and the results are increased productivity, increased efficiencies and increased bottom line.



GKI is built on the philosophy that waste of any kind can and should be eliminated and they relay this message to clients very early in a relationship. The Hoshin planning process incorporates this idea of eliminating waste, while they help their clients define the “pressures” on the organization and their long-term key objectives. At the same time, they ensure that the day-to-day business objectives are not neglected. This way, the normal operations continue, while executives are attending long range plans, simultaneously.



GKI professionals implement Hoshin planning by coming into the client’s place of business and spending as much time as necessary with the key positions and Team Members.



It is important to allow a client and their staff to continue functioning normally and maintain the focus on current operations, while they are learning the best methods, for the long term.



GKI helps clients identify critical issues, internal and external pressures on the organization, establish Company Business Needs CBNs), define goals, develop strategies to achieve goals, and establish metrics and measures to ensure that goals are met.



The Toyota-trained founders of Get Kaizened, Inc. , are excited to introduce “your” organization to the Hoshin Planning methods. This latest innovative system fits perfectly into the GKI philosophy of exposing clients to the tested and successful Japanese management principles that have proven to be so effective, over the years.



To learn more about Get Kaizened, Inc. and their services visit their website or call 877.556.7766 to speak with a company representative.



About Get Kaizened Inc.

Get Kaizened Inc. is a kaizen consulting and training company in California providing lean manufacturing and lean management consulting and training services to local clients as well as worldwide clientele. The focus of provided services is reducing the waste (muda), cutting the costs, improving the efficiency and bottom line.



Contact Details:

Company Name:

Get Kaizened, Inc.

E-mail:

info@getkaizened.com

Address:

2603 Camino Ramon, Suite 200

Phone:

1-877-556-7766