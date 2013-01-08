Get Kyani Nitro Xtreme and Kyani Sunrise from Kyaniblueberry.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- With diseases like Diabetes and High Blood Pressure now being a world-wide epidemic, thanks to the poor lifestyle choices made by people, what the world needs again is to look back in to natural medicines that can help restore good health. This is exactly what Kyani has done. A brand that launched a variety of health foods in 2007 which help neutralize, minimize and reverse the damage done by free radicals, Kyani has carved a niche for itself by offering the best nitric oxide supplement and the best omega 3 supplements known today. Founders Kirk Hansen and Carl Taylor have invested billions of dollars in Kyani and have achieved remarkable success. The products are all based on the health properties of Alaskan wild Blueberries and Salon, both of which are powerful antioxidants.



One of their best products is Kyani Sunrise, which includes 10 super foods along with the Alaskan blueberry to prepare the body to absorb the nutrients we ingest through food a lot faster. The ingredient list of Kyani Sunsrise is quite impressive, with Concord Grapes, Red Raspberry, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Aloe Vera, Noni, Cranberry, Wolfberry (Goji), Grape Seed/Grape Skin, and Bee Pollen.



“The wild Alaskan blueberries are considered to be the most potent antioxidant made by nature and because they can withstand such extreme climates, they have been given the name “miracle Berry’ and rightly so. This unique berry is added as the main constitute of Kyani Sunrise, because our research found that eating these berries reduced the risk of cancer by 3 times”, states a team member at Kyani.



Also very popular is their Kyani Nitro Xtreme, a product that that became the successor of the Kyani Nitro FX. It increases the body’s natural ability to produce and use nitric oxide, hence helping build lean muscle and having better all round health. Also, this special product also increases the body’s ability to absorb the increased nitric oxide levels by using additional ingredients like CoQ10, Magnesium, Zinc, Chromium and Niacin and this is why Kyani Nitro Xtreme is the best nitric oxide supplement the world has ever seen. The Kyani Sunset is another powerful formula that combines the goodness of Vitamin E or Tocotrienols found in Annatto bush with Omega 3 fatty acids found in the Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil to create a super potent supplement that neutralizes the effects of free radicals. Also, it reduces cholesterol levels, improves cellular health and also optimizes blood sugar levels to support a healthy heart.



