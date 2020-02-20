Get Leawo 6-in-1 Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit with 40% Discount in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity to Convert, Burn and Download Videos & DVD & Blu-Ray

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution developer and provider, launched 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. This promotion offers different special discounts and free giveaway. Among these, Leawo Software provides up to 40% discount for 6-in-1 Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit to help convert burn and download videos, DVD and Blu-ray easily. This promotion runs from February 20th, 2020 to March 20th, 2020.



Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is an ultimate Blu-ray/DVD toolkit providing ideal media solutions and enables users to convert any videos and audios between 180+ formats and download videos and audios from more than 1000 video-sharing sites, including downloading videos from YouTube and Facebook. High downloading speed and original quality preserving are also guaranteed. This media solution can deal with up to 4K resolution for Blu-ray, DVD and videos.



Leawo Video Converter Ultimate allows for ripping, converting, burning, creating Blu-ray/DVD. It can deal with more than 180 formats of video and audio files. It can rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD disc, Blu-ray/DVD folder, and Blu-ray/DVD ISO image file to videos and audios. Also, it enables people to convert and burn video files to Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder, and ISO image file easily.



This toolkit also can act as a professional photo slideshow maker & burner and Blu-ray/DVD menu creator. It can create Blu-ray and DVD disc menu and editing photos are also available with various features for Blu-ray/DVD creating and burning. Users can adopt this tool to create photo slideshow videos, Blu-ray/DVD. It also comes with an internal video editor for enhancing video output effects. It allows for trimming video length, cropping video size, adding watermark to video, adjust video effect, creating 3D video, noise removing, etc.



For providing better user experience, Leawo Software also provides more different smart features, such as an easy-to-use interface, detailed setting panel, help center for troubleshooting, etc. Besides, the GPU-accelerating technology and advanced decoding and encoding technology ensure fast conversion and burning speed for this powerful media solution suite.



Now users could get this powerful toolkit with up to 40% discount on 2020 New Year promotion, which means that users only pay $71.97 for a lifetime license, saving up to $48. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions. Last but not least, Leawo also offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products, which will be valid for all products on the official website.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.