Get Leawo Blu-Ray Player Software Keycode for Free via Simple Test and Review

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Congratulations! Software giant Leawo's Blu-ray Player Beta Test has become the headlines recently! To put this ongoing test activity into a new level, Leawo again sends an invitation to all media fans: "Welcome to test, review and together create world's best Blu-ray player software." Synchronously, to express deep thanks to media fans' warm joining, Leawo also feedbacks a free Blu-ray Player registering code until May 10, 2013, which is worth $49.95 originally!



A survey coming from the globally reputed tech site cnet.com shows that currently so many people are asking for the best Blu-ray media player for true-theater Blu-ray movie enjoyment. Yes indeed, there are very few piece of outstanding Blu-ray player software on the market, and many of the so-called gorgeous ones even have no support for Windows 8 OS. So with the earnest wish to fit the strong voice of media fans, Leawo Software, having the long reputation of providing professional Blu-ray playback solutions, invested one year's time and energy in developing the first-rate Blu-ray media player. Now God rewards the diligent! Leawo Blu-ray Player finally showed its first face on that ongoing Blu-ray Player Beta Test activity.



Although now Leawo Blu-ray Player and its beta test have become the talk of the town; although the Blu-ray playback software has won more than 90% favorable comments by over 5, 000 loyal customers; although the beta test has already attracted 5,689,523 people joining in and more helpful suggestions have been collected, Leawo still needs more reviews to instantly perfect and enhance its blockbuster product of 2013. So once again, the software giant warmly invites all media fans to test and review this Blu-ray Player, which is also the forever free DVD player and video player. And meanwhile, before May 10, 2013, an originally $49.95 valued registering code is rewarded totally free to say Thank You to all participators.



So media fans now eager to know how to take part in testing Leawo Blu-ray Player and get an all-inclusive media player software without any cost, just make reference to the tips below!



1. Pay a visit to the test page to share this already ongoing test via Facebook or Twitter.

2. Click the orange "Download and Test Now" button to get Leawo Blu-ray Player for testing.



After testing, feel free to spread the final testing results by using the comment box at the bottom of the test page! Leawo will make reference to the suggestions and perfect the Blu-ray media player software right away! Note that the free Blu-ray Player license code will be sent to the registered mail box after successfully reviewing. And the test activity lasts from now to May 10, 2013.



Pricing and availability

Leawo Software welcomes everyone to test, comment and create the second-to-none Blu-ray player from now to May 10, 2013. People who join in the test and submit the test results will get the registration code of Leawo Blu-ray Player ultimate version for totally free, which originally costs $49.95.