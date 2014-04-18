Get Leawo Free iPhone Transfer Software During Easter Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Leawo Software Co., Ltd., a professional solution provider that focuses on multimedia conversions, Blu-ray/DVD playback and conversions, data transfers and recoveries of iOS devices, officially announced its Easter promotion today. Anyone interested can get the multifunctional iPad/iPod/iPhone transfer software for free.



Leawo Software has been working on developing helpful software for years, and all pieces of software that Leawo developed have brought much convenience in the users’ daily lives. Leawo Software has developed more than 100 pieces of software which have been used all over the world.



Leawo iTransfer is a piece of iPad/iPod/iPhone transfer software, and it provides much help when the users want to get rid of the sync of iTunes. This software transfers files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs, and it enables users to transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, ebooks, photos and Camera Roll without iTunes. So this Free iPhone transfer software will be very helpful for the users.



In this Easter promotion, Leawo Software offers Leawo iTransfer for a 7-day giveaway, anyone in need of iPhone transfer software can get it on the official website of Leawo Easter Promotion. After entering the website, people will find the giveaway of Leawo iTransfer at the upper left corner of the page, and they need to click the button to choose a right version for their computer, and then enter their names and email addresses to get the key code of the software. People who need help in data transfers of iPhone, iPad and iPod will find Leawo iTransfer is very helpful.



Besides the giveaway of Leawo iTransfer, people will also get real benefit from the Easter promotion of Leawo. Customers will get big discount in the promotion, and they will get the software they need with an attractive price. For example, the customers will find the “Best Mate Offer” next to Leawo iTransfer, and they can get the Leawo iOS Data Recovery for life-time use with 50% off. This software is useful for recovering deleted files from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.



Other deals are also worth trying. The customers are able to purchase Leawo Video Converter Ultimate with $49.95, and get Leawo DVD Copy for free. Other software will be on sale with big discounts, including Leawo Video Converter Pro, Leawo DVD Creator and Leawo Tunes Cleaner with 50% off; Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, Leawo Blu-ray Copy and Leawo Blu-ray Player with 30% off. Anyone interested please refer to the official web page of the Easter Promotion of Leawo: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/easter/.



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.



Promotion Page: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/easter/

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org