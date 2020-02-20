Get Leawo Video Downloader at 30% off with Sitewide Coupon in 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2020 Monthly Giveaway & Specials Promotion. The promotion provides a 30% off coupon for Video Downloader to download video and music from online video sharing websites with 6X higher speed. This monthly promotion runs from February 20th to March 20th, 2020.



Leawo Video Downloader, as a professional online video downloader, allows people to download video and music from 1000+ sites 1000 sites like YouTube, Vimeo and Vevo, etc. Most of videos and audio on the web can be downloaded with Leawo Video Downloader. In addition to common video, Leawo Video Downloader also supports 720P, 1080P HD videos downloading, meeting the user's high-resolution requirements. In particular, Leawo Video Downloader got a built-in web browser that allows users to browse online videos for downloading and playback. And the built-in web browser would take you to YouTube.com at first. If your target website isn't YouTube, you can input the address of the webpage in the location bar. Of course, you could change the home page to another website by setting as long as you need. What's more, Leawo Video Downloader has a built-in video player for video playback. When you finish downloading the video, you don't even have to look for the video in your hard drive. With the built-in video player, only one click is needed to play the downloaded videos within this downloader.



Only three steps are required to download online files with Leawo Video Downloader:

Step 1: Go to Leawo Video Downloader's official website. Click Free Trial to download the installation package. Install it and you'll see it's inside a software package named Leawo Prof. Media. Open Prof. Media and you can see several different software modules.

Step 2: Click the gear icon to pop up detailed settings panel. Under "Downloader" tab, you could set a directory for downloading video/audio files in the "Save videos to" box.

Step 3: After you open a video link the Video Downloader will detect the downloadable sources of that video in different formats and resolutions. Click the Download button to download the video.



If you decided to purchase Leawo Video Downloader or Leawo Video Downloader for Mac, you just need to go to the purchase page, copy the coupon code to the purchase page, and fill in some personal information. Then you can get the item at 30% off the originally priced of $29.95.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.