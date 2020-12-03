Get Legal Advice on Employment Class Action Lawsuits from CounselOne P.C.

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- CounselOne P.C. is a law firm representing clients as an individual, in a group, and for class action lawsuits throughout California. Their attorneys do their best to ensure that their clients' rights are protected, and lawbreakers are held responsible for their actions. The law firm mainly focuses on consumer and employment class actions. They have successfully litigated claims against several corporate companies and have won millions of dollars in compensation for their clients. The law firm also offers a free consultation to its clients and always strives to respond to clients' inquiries as soon as possible when they are raised.



Responding to an inquiry on whether a person can file a lawsuit if he or she was a victim of a spam text message, the company spokesperson said, "Yes, a person can hold those responsible accountable if he or she has been a victim of unwanted text messages. Generally, unsolicited commercial text messages are illegal. However, there are exceptions to the law, including companies that one has completed a transaction with and have a relationship with and can send a text message, such as transaction statements. Also, non-commercial texts like fundraising messages and political surveys are often not illegal. If a spam text message does not fit in any of the exceptions, one may be able to pursue legal action against the senders. Individuals can contact us to set up a free consultation for legal advice and even a legal representation."



According to California employment law lunch breaks, every employee working in a company is entitled to take an unpaid meal break, whether they are salaried and hourly employees. It states that for the first five hours worked; employees have the right to a 30-minutes unpaid meal break. Also, if they work longer than ten hours, they are entitled to get another 30-minutes unpaid meal break. In case of violation, employees are entitled to compensation. At CounselOne P.C., they specialize in both individual and class-action employment litigation. They have helped their clients who have had their employee rights violated recover millions of dollars. To schedule a free consultation with their attorneys, clients can visit the law firm's website.



Offering insight about a discriminatory background check, the company spokesperson said, "A discriminatory background check generally involves an employer using a background check to access the information they use to deny employment to someone for reasons that are against the law. If one believes that he or she has been a victim of a discriminatory background check, he or she can get in touch with one of our experienced employment lawyers as soon as possible. Our lawyers have been successfully fighting for the rights of the victims of workplace discrimination and harassment for over 15 years."



Counselone P.C. is a law firm with great experience in assisting their clients to achieve maximum compensation in their employment and consumer cases in California. They usually handle most cases on a contingency basis. That means clients don't have to pay the law firm until they have fully recovered their compensation. The law firm has won millions of dollars in compensation for their clients. To those who need attorneys who can win for them the best possible compensation for their case, attorneys at Counselone P.C. are the ones to call.



About CounselOne P.C.

CounselOne P.C. is a law firm committed to securing what is rightfully due to its clients.



