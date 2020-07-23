Get Legal Representation on Malpractice from Watson Burns, PLLC

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Watson Burns, PLLC is a law firm that was established by Frank L. Watson, III and William F. Burns. They created the law firm with a vision of creating a trial firm focused on winning high stakes civil litigation in the most efficient manner. To achieve the goal, the firm has maintained a strict policy of accepting and litigating only a handful of cases at any given time. The strategy used has enabled the firm to win a vast majority of clients' cases defended by some of the most aggressive law firms in the country.



Responding on an inquiry on whether a lawyer can retain client's files upon the termination of representation, the company spokesperson said, "In case clients are not happy with their lawyers, they can terminate their services. After the termination, the lawyers should stop working on the case immediately, and they are supposed to surrender all the files related to their clients' case. All these are in regards to the American Bar Association, which states that an attorney has an ethical duty to hand over the entire file to his or her client after the termination of the representation."



Watson Burns, PLLC is among the top legal malpractice law firms in Memphis. The law firm has a team of legal malpractice lawyers who prepare every case brought forward to them with the utmost expertise. They also hold their negligent attorneys accountable when there is a breach of the standard of care for their actions. The law firm has substantial experience with legal malpractice cases. They offer a free assessment of the potential cases brought to them by clients. For those who think they have a legal malpractice claim, they can contact the firm for a consultation with their malpractice lawyers.



Offering insight on how clients can terminate their lawyers, the company spokesperson said, "Terminating a lawyer is costly since a client will have to pay for the services the lawyer offered up to the time of termination. Again, a client will also need to hire another lawyer to move on with his or her case. Clients can terminate a lawyer by sending a certified letter to the lawyer notifying him or her of their intentions to terminate the relationship. The lawyer should, later on, submit all the relevant files he or she created since they started working on the case. Clients should also notify the court as this will make the lawyer file a motion to withdraw."



Watson Burns, PLLC offers experienced, focused and aggressive legal representation. They provide civil litigation services in Tennessee. The firm focuses on protecting the rights of consumers, individuals or companies harmed by the actions of others. They have 41 years of combined trial experience in complex litigation matters in Tennessee and throughout the United States. The firm has achieved substantial success in prosecuting class action litigation, legal malpractice claims and many more.



About Watson Burns, PLLC

Can I Sue my attorney? Yes, the attorneys at Watson Burns, PLLC have assisted many people to recover losses due to the negligence of another lawyer. The firm assists their clients in proving that a lawyer is accused of malpractice in the courtroom. Clients can contact the firm for legal advice and representation.