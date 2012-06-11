SimpleLogos.org Introduces Cheap Professional Logo, Banner and Website Header Designs

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- SimpleLogos.org, an online low cost professional logo and graphic design company, is pleased to announce the rollout of their much anticipated SimpleLogos website. The new SimpleLogos.org was designed to help small businesses overcome the cost of professional grade logo's, professional banners as well as professional website headers, without the professional cost.



The pricing schedule at the new SimpleLogos.org includes:



Professional Logo's - $20

Professional Banner's - $25

Professional Website Headers - $30



SimpleLogos.org guarantees each logo, banner and website header to be 100% unique, 100% original and is guaranteed to be delivered for review in 3 business days. The graphics are also available in all graphic formats for better compatibility with the small businesses website.



Benefits of a Professional Logo, Banner and/or Header Include:



Brand Recognition- Having well-designed and professional header graphics will let your site or product recognized by visitors online. As visitors surf your website, they will see similar pictures and think of an original website. You must also overlook things like choosing an attractive color scheme, as well. Why a professional header is needed to consider in achieving success online. Some web owners willing to invest thousand and even millions of dollars just to decide on their color schemes, images, logo and banner.



Web Presence- A professional header with an image incorporated into logo and banner ad campaign will be very harmonious and step to gain more visitors online. This can make your online presence more solid over time. Logo and banner are essential to be remembered easily. For example, as the viewers visit your site and see your banner or logo, they would easily think that they’ve got the right site.



Online Reputation- Dealing with the public or with fellow web owners and bloggers, having a professional website puts you in better standing with your peers and enhances your online reputation.



All of these things show why a professional header is important for every web owners. The more attractive, cohesive and professional your header looks; the more benefits you can get with your website. Obtaining a professional header can help you attain the overall success online. It definitely receives more attention and that is the reason why a professional header is important.



SimpleLogos.org is a graphic designing company that offers small businesses a chance to buy professionally designed logo’s, banner’s and headers at highly competitive prices for a company. SimpleLogos.org services are very affordable and competitively priced and offer various graphics for a small businesses convenience. All a small business has to do is place the order, then sit back and watch the graphic delivered. Design methods are perfectly original. Professional graphics on a website is important for any business. SimpleLogos.org offers the perfect solution for businesses and individuals who would like to increase their quality.