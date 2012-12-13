Get Lucky in 2013 with Colossal Lobster Tails from LobsterAnywhere.com

Lowell, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Looking for something special to serve for dinner on New Year’s Eve? Lobster Anywhere has you covered with their Big Lobster Tails. The premier destination for Maine lobsters on the Web, Lobster Anywhere has secured a quantity of the biggest and freshest lobster tails available anywhere.



These beauties weigh in at an impressive 16-20 oz per tail, which is equivalent to tails from 5-6 pound lobsters. And for those who only want the biggest and the best, there is a limited supply colossal 20-24 oz tails available to the true lobster-lover, which is the equivalent to tails from 7-8 lb. lobster. No matter how you choose to serve them—boiled, baked or grilled—these hard-shell lobster tails are bursting with sweet, tender meat and will make a big impression on your guests.



Being the lobster experts, Lobster Anywhere has found that the sweetest, highest quality tails only come from the cold waters of the North Atlantic. Thanks to long-running relationships with top sustainable lobster fisheries, Lobster Anywhere is able to reserve the best selection of the season’s catch for sale to their customers. They are harvested from fisheries under rigorous sustainability regulations so you know your children, your grand children, and their children will be able to enjoy this extraordinary food.



John Thompson of Sun City Center, Florida says, "Their cold-water frozen lobster tails are simply the best in the world. These monstrous tails have prodigious amounts of tender lobster meat. They have become a New Years Eve tradition."



Since the lobster tails are express shipped frozen, you can get ahead of the game and place your order early. They will keep perfectly in your freezer until you are ready to prepare. All orders are carefully packed to ensure that they arrive in flawless condition, no matter where you live in the continental USA.



In addition to lobster tails, Lobster Anywhere has other mouth-watering selections that are a great addition to a New Year’s celebration including award-winning chowders and bisques, live lobster by the pound, and savory seafood cakes.Whether you a planning an intimate romantic dinner or a family get together, Lobster Anywhere’s Big Lobster Tails are the perfect way to welcome 2013—with a lobster dinner that will have them talking all year long.



About LobsterAnywhere.com

For over a decade, LobsterAnywhere.com has delivered fresh Maine lobster, creamy clam chowder, sweet lobster tails, and specialty seafood dishes to just about anywhere in the USA. You can order fresh seafood online at http://www.lobsteranywhere.com or call 1-888-85MAINE. LobsterAnywhere.com is dedicated to lobster resource conservation and sustainability and is committed to maintaining healthy live lobster stocks along the North Atlantic coast. Visit http://www.twitter.com/lobsteranywhere or http://www.facebook.com/LobsterAnywhere for more information.



Food bloggers or writers interested in viewing our lobster dinners and gifts can contact us at service@lobsteranywhere.com



LobsterAnywhere.com

101 Phoenix Ave

Lowell, MA 01852

http://www.lobsteranywhere.com

Service@lobsteranywhere.com