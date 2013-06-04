Get Married with J.R. Jewelers Bridal Collection

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Local business J.R. Jewelers is pleased to offer 10% off for men’s wedding bands in every purchase of engagement rings from their bridal collection, for the whole wedding season.



J.R. Jewelers, one of finest jewelry shop in the country, offers a wide selection of wedding band, engagement rings, fine jewelry, designer jewelry, and religious jewelry at a reasonable price. Owners of J.R. Jewelers, Josephine and Robert J. Mushro, are jewel experts who are dedicated to provide only the finest and highest standards of costume jewelry for every gender and occasions. Their unique taste in unusual jewelry designs sets them apart from their competitors.



As they expand their business with the aide of the internet, more and more customers have been able to purchase jewels from them and are thrilled to let the owners know how happy they been about the purchase. Here is what Sharon from New Jersey has to say: “I absolutely love my necklace, it couldn't be more perfect and is exactly what I was looking for, even improved. I love the color grade and it's the perfect size. I am so happy with your honest and quality service…”



Clearly, JR Jewelers are to be trusted when it comes to fine and high quality jewels and jewel services.



About J.R. Jewelers

Owned by spouses Josephine and Robert J. Mushro, JR Jewelers has evolved from a buy and sell business to a leading provider of finest and highest quality jewelries known to have unique and exquisitely-crafted jewelry designs. The jewelries are guaranteed to have reasonable price because they have a wide network of international suppliers that they import their jewels directly from.



For queries and more information please contact: Toll-Free: 800-724-0740 / Local: 954-492-5050, from Monday-Friday: 10:00am-5:30pm, and Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm.



Media Contact:

Person Name: Robert J. Mushro

Company: J.R. Jewelers

Address: 5975 North Federal Highway, Suite #118

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33308

Phone: 800-724-0740

Email Id: jr@jrjewelers.com

Website: http://jrjewelers.com/