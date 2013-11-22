Get Most Reasonable Yet High-on-Performance Canola Based Biodiesel and Lubricant Only at Carbon Cycle Crush

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Get a reasonable, yet high-on-performance Canola based biodiesel and lubricant, at Carbon Cycle Crush. They offer expeller-pressed Canola for the use of earth friendly Canola oil biodiesel and bio-based lubricants. They do not use any chemicals or excessive heat to extract Canola oil from the Canola seeds, which they buy directly from farmers. Their crushing facility is open for all to buy fresh non-food grade expeller-pressed Canola oil.



Canola oil is an efficient and reasonably priced biodiesel alternative for petroleum-based fuel oils and is gaining popularity. But it's only highly efficient when a product is in its natural form with all its natural characteristics. Carbon Cycle Crush is a popular and leading producer of canola oil in bulk in its purest form. The expeller-pressed Canola oil, due to its lubricating characteristics, help in the industries of cosmetic products, pharmaceutical and plastics



The Canola oil produced by Carbon Cycle Crush gives maximum value when used for the production of biofuel, or used in a blend with petroleum fuels. The expeller-pressed Canola oil produced by them is analyzed and certified by Gorge Analytical, one of only three labs in the country certified by the National Biodiesel Board.



The byproduct of Canola oil is also a valuable product for those who own a poultry business or animals for a dairy business, as it's a high-on-nutrition food for these animals. The Canola meal has a great nutritional quotient and low-fat content which may make animals healthier.



About – Carboncyclecrush.com

Carbon Cycle Crush is helping local farmers and ranchers create economically, socially and environmentally sustainable businesses by driving a consistent demand for crops, providing educational support, creating local jobs and selling high-quality expeller-pressed Canola oil and expeller-pressed Canola meal. They are driven by a vision to re-balance the carbon cycle in agricultural communities. They aim to create jobs, drive consistent and reliable demand for oil-seed crops and introduce sustainable business practices that stimulate economic growth, foster social equality and accelerate environmental stewardship.



To know more about them, please visit http://carboncyclecrush.com or Call them at 1(509) 242-3036.