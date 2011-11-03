Website Provides Platform for Songwriters to Get Music Reviewed

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- Songwriters and musicians who are looking for honest feedback on their songs may not need to look any further than the Internet. The recently launched IsMySongGood.com website provides a platform where songwriters can get music reviewed by music lovers and peers alike. According to songwriter and site owner Jon Griffin, it’s a sorely needed advancement beyond the positive kudos from friends and family.



Musicians sign up to the site and submit songs for free. Music lovers can freely listen to recorded tunes from a variety of genres including: rock, blues, country, hip-hop, pop and R&B. Listeners can then give songwriters tips in the form written feedback or a starred rating.



“It’s not always easy to swallow bad feedback… and we’ve already gotten a few comments that I’m sure have made our members go back to the drawing board,” laughed Griffin. “But that’s the benefit of using a site like this. You can get music reviewed here or you can get it reviewed on sites where you’re trying to sell it or shop it out. I think when it comes down to reputation, most people prefer to get feedback on IsMySongGood.com.”



To properly use IsMySongGood.com, both musicians and potential reviewers must first register on the site. Once registered, musicians can upload MP3s up to 20 megabytes in size and reviewers can begin to leave comments. There’s no cost to either upload songs or review them.



“Our music reviewers obviously play an important role here,” said Griffin. “In the traditional music world reviewers don’t typically get involved until a song is already out in the public eye. I wanted to get them involved a step before that. And they enjoy listening to new songs where they can leave honest feedback.”



To become a music reviewer, get music reviewed or snag a few songwriting tips, visit the IsMySongGood.com website at (http://www.ismysonggood.com).



About IsMySongGood.com:

Is My Song Good invites musicians and songwriters to submit their recorded songs in order to be reviewed and rated by music lovers. The site is owned by long-time songwriter Jon Griffin.