Get My Mom a Job Announces a New Product: Job Connection Package

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Getmymomajob.com - Job Connection Package: Product Launch - Announcing to all Job Seekers in the United States, by popular demand, Get My Mom a Job announces the most anticipated product launch of 2013, the Job Connection Package.



Get My Mom a Job is the innovators for job seekers in the United States. Building and providing the largest database of jobs, telecommute jobs for professionals and job seekers across the country. Get My Mom a Job is known for putting more women to work than any other site on the internet, and providing the largest amount of tools.



Get My Mom a Job has been offering the largest database of jobs, resume services, cover letter services, now for job seekers, Job Connection Package. Which entails:



- Finding and selecting jobs that fit the specific requirements and wants of the job seeker. You can have your own job concierge find the positions for YOU!



- Providing elite one-on-one consultation for: interviewing, coaching, resume prep, cover letter prep, and the "How To's" to get that job! You will be coached and prepared in every way for success.



- Plus the job seeker will still get the largest database in the world of telecommute jobs, resume writing service, and cover letter service! The services that have gotten people more employment than any other service in the country!



Michele Unangst, CEO & Founder of Get My Mom a Job said "As we continue to be the leader in employment, jobs, careers, for women. We needed to do this for two reasons: one, we wanted to once again do something that sites like Monster.com, CareerBuilder, Indeed.com refuse to do. Which is to help the job seeker. Second, I felt that if people got more service, a one-on-one consultation, it will improve their odds of employment three fold!"



The Job Connection Package is the true industry "Match Maker". Giving people what they want and what they need, when they need it. Empower, encouragement, matchmaking, jobs, resources, and knowledge, all in one package. It is amazing how Get My Mom a Job only expands if it benefits the job seeker!



Get My Mom a Job found is the hottest tech company in 2013. Being featured in the USA Today, Arizona Republic, and newspapers across the country. Plus its founder Michele Unangst was just named "Who's Who" Entrepreneur of 2013. Get My Mom a Job is the singular resource in employment success today!



Media Contact

Michele Unangst

San Tan Valley, AZ

Michele@getmymomajob.com

http://www.getmymomajob.com