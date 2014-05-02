Get My Mom a Job Announces a "Pay It Forward Challenge" for the Free Event for Single Mothers

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- www.GetMyMomaJob.com/payitforward Get My Mom a Job is announcing a major initiative for the Live Event for Single Mothers in Arizona. Today, marks the very first day in the "Pay it Forward Challenge!"



Get My Mom a Job is putting on an event for Single Mothers in Chandler Arizona on May 29, 2014. However, the initiative is requiring the help of all citizens of Arizona, Businesses, Politicians, and Women all over the country!



The issues that single mothers face on a daily basis are not just a concern for them and their families, but they should be the concern for everyone. Single mothers today face the employment challenges and wage challenges that no other demographic faces. Fact, according to the Department of Labor, the overwhelming majority of single mothers work and raise their family on an income below the poverty level! That ends today.



Get My Mom a Job issuing the Pay it Forward challenge. Simply put Get My Mom a Job at the live event is going to provide to single mothers for FREE:



- FREE: World-class, converting resume that will ensure their employment!



- FREE: Video Cover Letter service that will get the employers’ attention and get them their job and/or career they want and need!



- FREE: Training in the best practices for interviews. Plus practicing their interview skills through mock interviews.



- FREE: Access to the database of jobs and employment with companies such as Apple, GE, Humana, and American Express, to name a SMALL few!



- FREE: Childcare for all attendees for their next job interview! That’s right Get My Mom a Job will pay for 2 hours of childcare while the mother is interviewing so she can have peace of mind and a financial break!



In turn Get My Mom a Job is seeking community support. Seeking for corporate sponsors for this event and the upcoming events from Get My Mom a Job. The time to pay it forward for businesses is now, and has never been so important!



Plus, woman all over the country can help. By improving yourself; each time a product, service, or solution is purchased from Get My Mom a Job, all of the services above become free to another participant at the event. Get My Mom a Job will be able to expand the base of participants by having customers, businesses, organizations, and yes Government help Pay it Forward.



The challenge is simple. 100 products in 20 days from today. Get My Mom a Job can expand its event and future events by 100 single moms that need help and the solutions from Get My Mom a Job. Come join the challenge and help Get My Mom a Job put women to work! www.getmymomajob.com/payitforward.



About Get My Mom a Job

Get My Mom a Job is an employment service company that specializes in telecommute jobs. With job listings that cover every industry from: Sales, Service, Technical, Management, IT, Education, and Medical. From entry level positions to management. Get My Mom a Job is a full service company providing resume writing services, resume blogs, video cover letters, social media services, plus much more. Get My Mom a Job is the safe and proven site for all job seekers and their needs.



Media Contact:

Michele Unangst

www.getmymomajob.com

michele@getmymomajob.com

San Tan Valley AZ