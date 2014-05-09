Get My Mom a Job Announces Company Will Pay for Childcare for Single Mothers

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Major Event Announcement! Get My Mom a Job, an Arizona Company, is now offering to pay for childcare for single mothers having an interview!



Yes, the event occurring on May 29, 2014 for Single Mothers in Chandler Arizona and the surrounding areas in Phoenix is hosting a massive event for all single mothers. Now added to the perks and benefits for all participants that attend the event, Get My Mom a Job is now paying for childcare. That's right! For all single mothers that attend the event, for their very next interview, Get My Mom a Job will pay for 2 hours of childcare so they can interview stress free!



"It is about providing here and now solutions to help single mothers. Not only in Arizona, but Get My Mom a Job will be hosting events like this all over the country!" "This is not a political issue or budget issues. I believe it is every company’s responsibility to Pay it Forward and help those in need. We are putting our money where our mouth is" states Michele Unangst the Founder and CEO of Get My Mom a Job!



"Single mothers are not political talking points, nor are they statistics. They are the future Managers, Project managers, Customer Service Managers, Programmers, and Sales Associates for companies in Arizona. Let's get these women the jobs and careers that they want and need" states Michele Unangst.



This event is about more than childcare. It is about giving women the chance at employment, resumes, and video cover letters. In addition the skills to shape their lives, families, and careers from today and moving forward. With this huge announcement being added to the event, check out all of the other items being offered at this Get My Mom a Job event at www.getmymomajob.com/event.



Get My Mom a Job is known for putting women to work. Through innovation, products, services, and solutions. Working with women direct in their wants and needs and that of the employers, they are creating more jobs and careers than any other company online or offline today!



About Get My Mom a Job

Get My Mom a Job is an employment service company that specializes in telecommute jobs. With job listings that cover every industry from: Sales, Service, Technical, Management, IT, Education, and Medical. From entry level positions to management. Get My Mom a Job is a full service company providing resume writing services, resume blogs, video cover letters, social media services, plus much more. Get My Mom a Job is the safe and proven site for all job seekers and their needs.



Media Contact:

Michele Unangst

www.getmymomajob.com

michele@getmymomajob.com

San Tan Valley AZ