Get My Mom a Job, Announcing a New Office Location

Get My Mom a Job, a division of MJU Enterprises, is opening a new satellite office in Portland Oregon. Currently headquartered in San Tan Valley Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix Arizona, the growth of Get My Mom a Job and its affiliates has facilitated this expansion.



Founder and CEO Michele Unangst recently explained: "Our presence across the country and demand for our service has been overwhelming. The need and struggle that Americans go through on a daily basis as job seekers, is at times overwhelming. However, Get My Mom a Job and its affiliates have been amazing in driving more people to work than ever before. With that daily need, has come a need for us to expand our physical office presence around the country. Outside the State of Arizona, we have chosen Oregon, Portland, to support every city and county in Oregon and its job seekers."



With this expansion comes great opportunity. Get My Mom a Job will be hiring directly for positions within their company as well as the expansion of their job database for job seekers all over Oregon. Already Oregon newspapers have committed in covering the event, job openings, office opening, and employment opportunities.



About getmymomajob.com

Get My Mom a Job is committed in serving the residents of Oregon just as they have in serving the residents of Arizona. Being active in all communities, causes, outreaches, and most importantly, employment. Oregon serves as a launching pad to other Mid-Western and Western State expansion in the very near future. However, on April 15th, we are proud to open the second corporate office of Get My Mom a Job.



For all those in Oregon seeking employment opportunities or would like to engage Get My Mom a Job in social outreach may do so, direct from the Corporate website at www.GetMyMomaJob.com



