Get My Mom a Job, Highlighted in the USA Today

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- http://www.getmymomajob.com - USA Today and Get My Mom a Job - Announcing to a global audience the recent release in the coveted USA Today, full page coverage of an innovator in job seeking tools, Get My Mom a Job!



Get My Mom a Job and Get My Dad a Job is the innovative way for all job seekers of all walks of life to get employment. Said to be the go between of Craigslist and Monster, Get My Mom a Job is the pioneer in true telecommute positions for all professionals and job seekers.



In a recent edition of the USA Today, Get My Mom a Job was highlighted in the Business Section. It revealed an insider’s look at the hottest employment company on the planet, and its founder Michele Unangst. Few companies, regardless of size and prestige, have dawned the pages of the USA Today; however Get My Mom a Job is blazing the way for female workers at a time when industry and women need jobs the most.



About Get My Mom a Job

Get My Mom a Job is the only pure Telecommute Employment site on the internet today. Focusing in specifically on the employment needs of women. Whether women need Executive/Professional Positions or are entering the job force for the first time in many years, Get My Mom a Job has real resources and solutions for all women. The USA Today saw the impact this company has had on the economy, job outlook, prospects, and overall potential for women.



Get My Mom a Job should be celebrated as a true pioneer, not just talk, in employment. The USA Today has recognized it. Here is the link to the article http://tinyurl.com/aj6tm5x



Get My Mom a Job empowering women and workers all over the country.



