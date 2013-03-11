Get My Mom a Job Launches a Blog Dedicated to Women

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Get My Mom a Job - Announcing the formation and the worldwide release of the Get My Mom a Job blog. Women’s Guide through Life has been launched by popular demand for woman all over the world. This is yet another innovative solution launched in a long line of solutions by Get My Mom a Job. Get My Mom a Job has been responsible for the most progressive interactive YouTube Channel on YouTube. A powerful Facebook Fan page that has been connecting job seekers all over the United States. A Twitter following of 24,000+ loyal raving Get My Mom a Job Fans, and now the blog. Brought to you by a woman, for women.



Michele Unangst, CEO and Founder of Get My Mom a Job, has recently launched Women’s Guide through Life to connect more women to each other:



"Being a woman, professional, strong, independent, entrepreneur, wife, and mother, women need a place for them. Designed for women, solutions for things that women face every day." "Get My Mom a Job is not just a place in matching the best jobs for women. Get My Mom a Job, is one in a whole line of solutions geared toward the modern woman!"



Women’s Guide through Life is designed as a social, empowering, collaborative spot for all women. From young in age to advanced, Women’s Guide through Life will have something for everyone. Financial, Educational, Job Related, Motivational, Spiritual, Practical, Family, Home Schooling, Parenting, you name it, you need it, it is on Women’s Guide Through Life.



"Women need solutions. Whether they are job seekers, resume questions, interviewing questions, child questions, household budgeting, entrepreneur issues, business issues, or marital advice, Women’s Guide Through Life will be a focal point to today's woman." said Mrs. Unangst.



http://www.womensguidethroughlife.com and Women’s Guide through Life will be yet another solution in a social connection for Get My Mom a Job. Innovation comes through serving a need. Get My Mom a Job and Women’s Guide through Life go hand in hand in solving, serving, and uplifting women all over the country and the world.



