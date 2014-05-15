Get My Mom a Job on CBS News: In Support of Arizona Mothers

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- CBS5AZ News and Get My Mom a Job, www.GetMyMomaJob.com announce an event scheduled for May 29th, 2014 for Single Mothers and Jobs in Arizona.



On May 9th 2014, CBS News in Phoenix conducted an interview with the Founder & CEO of Get My Mom a Job, Michele Unangst. The interview can be seen here at http://www.kpho.com/video?clipId=10146872&autostart=true In short Get My Mom a Job is hosting a one of a kind event to kick off a campaign that will directly address the needs of single mothers in Arizona.



"CBS News has been amazing. In addition to this interview airing, adding our event to their event’s page on the website, they are planning to be at our event on the 29th" states Michele Unangst. "Single Mothers in Arizona, like every state in the United States, deal with a set of unique problems and concerns. Living and raising a family below the poverty income line. Accepting jobs well below their qualifications. Not being able to adequately interview and prepare for jobs they want and need" continues Michele Unangst. "With 1000's upon 1000's upon 1000's of available jobs in Arizona, with Fortune 500 companies, there is NO reason single mothers should struggle. We have the solution" states Michele Unangst.



The event is geared towards the readiness, solutions, and jobs for single mothers. The event will host:



- FREE childcare for 2 hours, for any mom that attends our event, for their next job interview. Get My Mom a Job will pay for that childcare.



- FREE access to the job database of currently hiring companies such as: Apple, GE, Support.com, American Express, Xerox, and more



- FREE resume for every single mom. The resume that will be the ultimate marketing tool for them to get hired!



- FREE video cover letter! The ultimate WOW factor when submitting their credentials to employers. Separating them and their abilities from every job seeker!



- FREE interview training. Plus mock interviews to practice their interviewing skills.



"I am so excited to have worked with CBS News in Phoenix. I hope to work with many other media outlets. There is a problem, but also a solution for women in Arizona. We are going to be that solution. This will be the first of many events we have here. Plus in the future, along with my other company Get My Vet a Job, we will be hosting the same sort of events for Veterans in Arizona and across the country" says Michele Unangst.



To be a part of the event as a sponsor you are welcome to go www.getmymomajob.com/sponsor. To register for the event, you can go to www.getmymomajob.com/event. CBS News in Phoenix and Get My Mom a Job, solutions that will get women hired! Support Arizona Mothers today!



About Get My Mom a Job

Get My Mom a Job is an employment service company that specializes in telecommute jobs. With job listings that cover every industry from: Sales, Service, Technical, Management, IT, Education, and Medical. From entry level positions to management. Get My Mom a Job is a full service company providing resume writing services, resume blogs, video cover letters, social media services, plus much more. Get My Mom a Job is the safe and proven site for all job seekers and their needs.



Media Contact:

Michele Unangst

www.getmymomajob.com

michele@getmymomajob.com

San Tan Valley AZ