Get My Mom a Job Resume Review Service: Free to All Job Seekers

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- http://www.GetMyMomaJob.com - "Get Noticed Get Hired" Resume Service, Analysis, and Review - Announcing to an audience of job seekers all over the United States, a revolutionary service that will change how you get hired. The Get My Mom a Job Resume Review Service for FREE.



As a job seeker have you ever wondered what an employer was thinking? What an employer was looking for in a resume? What an employer was looking for with experience? What makes an employer hire whom they hire? Get My Mom a Job, the preeminent online source for employment for all levels of professionals is pulling back the "curtain" to the hiring process! Get My Mom a Job has their finger on the pulse of what hiring managers want and need when reviewing a candidate!"



FACT: There is one element in the job search process that must be perfect for you to Get Noticed and Get Hired, your resume. In this uber-competitive job market every detail matters. Consider this from the US Department of Labor: "There are 313 real applicants to every one job.”



These numbers are from 2012 from the Department of Labor. These figures have only increased as unemployment and those that currently don't register for benefits. What this means is employers are overwhelmed with information. Your ability to standout and connect are the elements that will get you hired. The Get My Mom a Job Resume Review Service will review:



- Your Emotionally Intelligent Words and Content to your Resume.



- Examine the proper use of Social Media on your Resume, "Social Structure."



- Examine your Design and Layout of your resume. Does it "pop?"



- Convert "old school" ways into "new school" conversion sections that will be unlike any other resume!



- References. You need them, but not in the way you have been using them. Finally get power behind references!



Now is your opportunity for FREE to have your resume reviewed by a hiring manager, Entrepreneur, and people that work with various types of companies. Get My Mom a Job puts more people to work than any other organization today. Why? They go beyond their massive job database to the heart of what people need. Solutions that will get them hired. For your free Get Noticed Get Hired Resume Analysis go to http://www.GetMyMomaJob.com today!



About Get My Mom a Job

Get My Mom a Job is a job resource company that provides services to assist any job seeker in finding employment. Get My Mom a Job specializes in the telecommute industry. They offer many solutions for a job seeker that will assist every person in the job search process.



Media Contact

Michele Unangst

San Tan Valley AZ

michele@getmymomajob.com

http://www.getmymomajob.com