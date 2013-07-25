Get My Vet a Job Announces the Most Powerful and Innovative Tool in Employment for Active and Retired Military

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- GetMyVetaJob.com - Announcing to all men, women, and families of the Armed Forces both active and retired, the most powerful and innovative tool in employment for Active and Retired Military.



Born from consumer demand and off the success of Get My Mom a job and Get My Vet a Job, Founder and CEO Michele Unangst is opening an office located at One Columbus Center in Virginia Beach Virginia, to provide our Military, Veterans, and their Family employment. In one of the true military heartlands of America, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, and the entire Tidewater area hosts 1000's upon 1000's of active and retired Military Personnel.



Get My Vet a Job is the only and first company designed for the betterment of employment and career opportunities for the men and women of the Armed Forces, both active and retired. It is a known fact that the hardest hit demographic in employment are those active and retired military. Get My Vet a Job was founded to solve the problems facing those seeking careers and employment during and past their military career. To show the undying dedication in assisting those for employment opportunities, Get My Vet a Job is opening an office in Virginia Beach to assist all military members and their families.



Get My Vet a Job is the elite and largest employment and employment service company for military members and their families. Currently hosting 1000's of active and immediate hire job opportunities with companies such as Apple, Mozilla FireFox, Aetna, Xeorox, and American Express. Get My Vet a Job currently puts to work all members of the military and their families in the best positions. All jobs are W-2, Full-Time or Part-Time, Benefits, and advancement opportunities. Get My Vet a Job and its database is dedicated to military members and their families.



With the new office located at One Columbus Center Virginia Beach Virgina, it affords more access and opportunities to serve all members of the military in Tidewater, Hampton Roads, and all of the State of Virginia.



About Michele Unanagst

Michele Unanagst, the Founder of Get My Mom a Job located in San Tan Valley AZ, developed Get My Vet a Job to assist all military members, their family, and Veterans with the employment process. The main office for Get My Vet a Job will be located in Virginia Beach Va to serve all military members and Veterans.



