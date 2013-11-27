'Get My Wish' Allows Its Customers to Buy Gifts the Easiest Way

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Holidays is just around the corner and gift giving is a part of it that is undeniably a hard thing to do. Gift giving is surely exciting, but it could also be really hard. At some point, you might need a help from this. Well, if you want things to be light and easy for you, then the website, Get My Wish is simply one of the places where you have to go.



Get My Wish is a website created for people who would like to make things easy without compromising the kind of gift that they will give. If you would like to make gift giving right, this is the place where you ought to be. Friends, families and even acquaintances will surely benefit from this website alone, not to mention that you will have the best of idea about what the receivers really want and what they need.



Everyone is well aware, gift giving has been always really tricky, with a lot of social etiquettes and the do’s and dont’s, which has to be considered. To free yourself from this bothersome situations, wherein you receive or give gifts that are not really suited to you personally or with the recipient’s, so as with those instances when the gifts end up being unused, untouched, or kept on the storage. If you need help and save yourself from embarrassment, then make sure that you take Get My Wish as your partner in moments like this.



With the founders of the website, itself, Get My Wish has the goal of giving value to relationships and of course, create meaningful bonds within the circle of family and friends. As you may already know, gift-giving is a good way of expressing the love, care and of course, the appreciation that one has for the other and it has to be given with importance. The website fairly knows about the value of each gift being given and received and they do believe that the part that it plays in any form of relationship is imperative.



So, apart from the fact of knowing what your family and friends want to receive as gifts for a certain occasion and the benefit of letting them to know what you want to receive personally, then the Get My Wish website is now offering wonderful features that will surely ease the process of shopping for gifts and giving them.



“Gift Ideas” is just one of the sections in the website, which helps you cut the process of hunting for gifts a little shorter. This kind of section actually contains list of gift suggestions and those gifts that give back. The list of gift suggestion is composed of the creative and handpicked products made by those of the charity organizations, such as the ones supporting women and children who are in need. If you order a gift item from the gift suggestion list, you also get the chance of helping the charities and organizations in partnership with the website. Apart from those, the website is also donating the 5% of its total earnings to the charity. If you want to surprise your recipient and of course, help others, then Get My Wish is something you need to get into.



On top of this, the website also donates 5% of its total earnings to charity. For those interested in giving gifts that not only touch the recipients’ hearts but also makes a difference, join the Get My Wish community. You may also visit the “Support Our Charity” section for more information on how you can be part of donating and giving to those in need.



About Get My Wish

With Get My Wish you can finally send and share with your friends, family and coworkers personalized wish lists so you can let them know what you really need or want for any special occasion through the year, like birthdays and Christmas or any other special events like a baby’s birth. The cool thing is that you can also send those friends a request so they can send you their lists too! And voila! Everybody is happy and there is no wasted money or time anymore.



At Get My Wish we are all about creating meaningful connections and closure with the people you know, you can also get to know their interests and personal preferences and it’s all kept private and confidential.



Contact Info:

Paula Stewart

GET MY WISH

1819 Polk st #404

San Francisco – CA - 94301

United States

+1-415-568-8240