GoogleNewsSubmit Announces Improvements to Their Members Area

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Get on Google News Site GoogleNewsSubmit.com is pleased to announce the completion on recent upgrades to their client section. With the recent changes, clients can expect a much easier to follow system to add and have their press releases added to the popular Google News system and beyond.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit states, "This latest upgrade was well overdue. Our employees have been asking for a more simplified system to post a release and for them to have easier and cleaner access to the data." With the recent updates, GoogleNewsSubmit.com and clients are expected to have a much smoother transaction, as well as faster turnaround times. Throughout 2013, GoogleNewsSubmit is expected to announce more improvements, including a much anticipated new press release package roll out.



Added features include



- New Summary Section

- Press Release Contact Fields

- Dateline Fields

- YouTube Video URL Field

- URL to Promote Field

- Additional Image Upload Field



For more information on Getting on Google News, visit GoogleNewsSubmit.com today.



About Google News

Google News is a computer-generated news site that aggregates headlines from news sources worldwide, groups similar stories together and displays them according to each reader's personalized interests.



About GoogleNewsSubmit.com

GoogleNewsSubmit.com is quickly becoming one of the internet's fastest growing Press Release Distribution Network services. GoogleNewsSubmit specializes in getting their customers on popular websites site as Google News, Ask.com News, Topix, UPI.com, WorldNetDaily, Chron, CBS Interactive, SFGate, The Boston Globe and thousands more. Press Release Pricing packages start as low as $19.