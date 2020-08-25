Get Packaging and Shipping Supplies at an Affordable Price from Durapak Supplies

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- Durapak Supplies is a specialized packaging and shipping material supplier based in Los Angeles. The firm offers premium quality products for warehouse work and shipping packing at an affordable price. They strive to minimize shipping costs by coming up with cost-effective ways, such as providing freight shipment, combining shipping and free deliveries within a radius range of 20 miles from its warehouse. The firm also operates and manages an online store where clients can access the wide range of packaging and shipping supplies that they offer.



Responding to an inquiry on whether it is safe to key in sensitive information like PayPal account information on the firm's website, the company spokesperson said, "Yes, it is absolutely safe. Our site is 100 percent safe to conduct e-commerce transactions. After clicking the 'Add to Cart' button, clients will be led to our shipping rate calculation provider's secure site so as to finish the shipping rate calculation. Afterward, the payment transaction will be conducted through PayPal secure server. All sensitive information will always go through and be kept by the PayPal secure server but not in our system. Hence clients can be rest assured that their sensitive information is in safe hands."



A uniquely crafted retail bag can be more than a carrying tool for customers. Do not settle for plain and ordinary shopping bags. Find custom retail bags from Durapak Supplies and discover interesting textures and vibrant colors. The company offers a wide variety of custom retail bags ranging from Zebra skin printed bags to Leopard skin printed bags. The vast range of custom retail bag that the firm offers are sturdier and more reliable than most crafted bags available in the market. Clients can make an order by visiting their online store site.



Offering insight into the eligibility for free local deliveries, the company spokesperson said, "As a firm, we do free delivery in 20 miles radius range from our warehouse located at South El Monte if the order volume is over $800. Some exceptions may also apply. For order volume that is less than $800, a fixed amount of $30 may apply for local delivery. Clients may find out if their location qualifies for local delivery by entering their zip code after click 'Add to Cart'. However, we reserve the right not to honor some of the zip codes even though clients get the fixed-rate local delivery quote online as some zip codes for some cities are too far away from our warehouse."



Get shrink bags online from Durapak Supplies. The firm offers a vast range of shrink bags made from premium quality materials. They include PVC shrink flat bags, Polyolefin shrink bags, PVC shrink Dome bags, and many more. The shrink bags are good for small volume gifts, retail, or industrial packaging. They are available at an affordable price from the firm's online retail store. To find more about the shrink bags, clients can contact the firm or visit their website.



About Durapak Supplies

Durapak Supplies is a wholesale packaging supplier offering different categories of industrial packaging supplies such as bags, films, sealers, and shipping equipment.